How Islamic Da’wah in The Philippines

By Shiekh/Watu Datu Ibrahim, An Ulema in the Philippines

Da’wah is an Arabic word which literally means a call of invitation. It is usually used 2 mean invitations to a feast, i.e. “to invite people to join in delightful and happy life”

Islamic da’wah is an invitation addressed to all of mankind to order their lives according to divine will and it is invitation to all men and women to discover the truth in order to live delightful, peaceful and

happy life.

Fulfillment of Da’wah in the Philippines

The Muslims in the Philippines, despite of their pre-occupation in the defense of their community, are

fulfilling God’s commandment to call all men to His way.

The resultant effect of their da’wah activities are heightened Islamic consciousness of the Muslimin this country and many non-Muslims have joined the ranks of the believers in Islam.

The response of the Muslims to da’wah is seen in the increased number of attendance during jamaah prayers and young Muslims do not only show concern of their domestie problems but including that the ummah in general.

The increasing number of Isiamic organizations, both in the national and local levels, although sometimes awareness An observer, the late Dr. Peter G. Gowing. a Christian missionary who worked in the Muslim community atested to this growing Islamic awareness.

He observed that “Muslim Filipinos are attentive to da’wah-the call’ of Islam, a call to greater awareness of what it means to be a Muslim of what Islam requires and of the obligation to assist in the transmission of that call to others, both Muslims and non-Muslims New Muslim communities are emerging in Metro Manila and in central and northern parts of the country.

These communities are composed not only of Muslim migrants from

the south but sizcable number of those who newly embraced the faith.

There is no official figure as to

the number of those who newly embraced Islam but it is safe to assume that it is within the range of

tens of thousands.

All these point to the fact that da’wah in the Philippines is breaking grounds.

Problems

There are four problems identified by Shiekh in his paper which are experienced by da’ wah workers in the Phiippines.

This does not mean thut other problems are of less importance but he submited those are the fundamentals ones.

First, the dualism on how Muslims conduct their individual and communal affairs is one of the problems that hinder the progress of da’wah in the Philippines.

This problem can be found among Muslims who have nothing common with Isłam except the accident of birth. They profess to believe in the kalimah, “la ilaha illa Allah, Muhammadar Rasul Allah” yet the belief does not manifest in their lives.

They seem to forget that the belief in the unity of Allah implies that the “beliefs and ideas of individuals, their devotional acts and religious observance, and their social system and their world affairs they are

motivated with matenal interests alone which is unthetical to the Islamic teaching that all affairs of a

Muslim must be based on worship of God.

There are also Muslims who take a pride of possessing the best code of morality but they demonstrate immorality in their conduct. In a situation like this, what will attract non-Muslims to adopt the Islamic

system of life (or what will prevent Muslim youth to adopt other ideologist) when they cannot see from the Muslims any distinctive difference between Islam and other religion or ideologies.

Second, da’wah works are left to few workers and organizations. Those who are conscious that da’wah workers and organizations and to them that is a fulfillment of the obligation to do da’wah.

Others assume that it is not their responsibility but that of the so- called missionares employed by Muslim countries.

The effect of this attitude and practice is da’wah becomes a profession to some da’wah and it creates a new class in the Muslim society, the class of missionanies or “tabligh” and those in the “profession” look at other Muslims who do da’wah works with suspicion because it is an encroachment into their professional domain”.

Consequently, this leads to the bifurcation of Islam into spiritual and mundane spheres, the spintual is the concern of one group while the woridly affairs is the exclusive concern of another group.

This practice is an alien to Islamic da’wah. The call to the path of Allah is both individual and collective duty of the Muslims.

Third, the da’wah messages being propagated cater only to the spiritual needs of man Islam has never been presented as a complete way of life. The Islamic alternative solutions to the problems of poverty, under development, injustice, imperialism and other human problems have been introduced as da’wah messages.

On the other hand, some da’wah workers engaged people of other religions in polemical confrontation on religious issues which are not meant to be resolved because they invoived the interest of some

people. It is a waste of time and energy to engage in these kind of discussion.

The muslims should face the problems of humanity for in the final analysis the religion that can offer acceptable solutions to

these problems is the faith that the poople will ultimately accept.

Fourth, another problem is that da’wah is focused to the masses, they seem blind to see the unlslamic doings of those in the upper class of the society.

Da’wah should be address to classes of the society, including the leaders of the community respond to the call of Islam, most likely the system under their control will also respond.

Recommendations

Da’wah is obligatory to every Muslim. It’s implementation should not be let to few individuals but every Muslim must be the agen of da’wah. It is recommended that da’wah organization designs training programs that will make every Muslim man and woman a da’i and to make da’wah part

of everybody’s daily life.

The core of the training program as actualizatian of the Islamic way of life. An agriculture technician who brings to the people the technology of modern farming and Islam is more efective da’i than a madrasah teacher who can only explain the Qur’an its literal meaning.

Factory workers, classzoom teachers, managers, govermment employoes, student, labor, leaders social workers, youth leaders are reservioir of effective da’wah agenits.

The effectivity of da’wah is the ivolvement of everybody and it becomes a people’s movement. The message of da’wah must answer to the needs of the people.

The Islamic solutions to human problems are what should be presented rather than the trivial religious issues.

To concretize these proposals da’wah organizations and concerned individuals should convene a conference to frame up plans and programs of actions for the realization of the objectives of Islamic da’wah in the Philippines. (AK/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)