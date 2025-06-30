Former Iranian Diplomat Says Afghan Migrants Not Linked to ‘Enemy Spies’

Tehran, MINA – Rasoul Mousavi, a former Iranian diplomat, has asserted that Afghanistan’s migrants are not connected to “enemy spies” and has called for a more humane approach towards them.

Mousavi, who previously served as the director-general for South Asian affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently expressed significant concern regarding the treatment of Afghan migrants in Iran.

In a published article, Mousavi emphasized that Afghan migrants “are not siding with enemy spies,” as reported by Khaama Press.

He urged the Iranian government to adopt a more humane, patient, and dignified approach in managing the issue of Afghan migrants.

His comments come amid escalating tensions concerning the treatment of Afghan migrants in Iran, particularly following the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

During the 12-day conflict, several Afghan migrants were detained on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. Iranian media broadcast a video allegedly showing two Afghan nationals “confessing” to such cooperation, though the circumstances under which the video was recorded remain unclear. [Shibgho]

