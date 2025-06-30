SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Former Iranian Diplomat Says Afghan Migrants Not Linked to ‘Enemy Spies’

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Photo: AA

Tehran, MINA – Rasoul Mousavi, a former Iranian diplomat, has asserted that Afghanistan’s migrants are not connected to “enemy spies” and has called for a more humane approach towards them.

Mousavi, who previously served as the director-general for South Asian affairs at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently expressed significant concern regarding the treatment of Afghan migrants in Iran.

In a published article, Mousavi emphasized that Afghan migrants “are not siding with enemy spies,” as reported by Khaama Press. 

He urged the Iranian government to adopt a more humane, patient, and dignified approach in managing the issue of Afghan migrants.

Also Read: Turkish Intelligence Chief Meets Hamas to Discuss Ceasefire

His comments come amid escalating tensions concerning the treatment of Afghan migrants in Iran, particularly following the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

During the 12-day conflict, several Afghan migrants were detained on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. Iranian media broadcast a video allegedly showing two Afghan nationals “confessing” to such cooperation, though the circumstances under which the video was recorded remain unclear. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: France Reiterates Plan to Recognize Palestinian State

TagAfghan refugees iran Iran-Israel tensions

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Former Iranian Diplomat Says Afghan Migrants Not Linked to ‘Enemy Spies’

  • 4 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:38 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Supreme Leader Congratulates the Nation on ‘Glorious Victory’ Over Israel

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:26 WIB
Iran launch Missiles attack on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

50 Iranian Missiles Strike Israel During 12-Day Conflict

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 21:42 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Iran's Nuclear program (photo: Video Grab)
International

No Condemnation, Iran Passes Bill to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UAE Condemns Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Villages in the West Bank

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 16:22 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Supreme Leader Congratulates the Nation on ‘Glorious Victory’ Over Israel

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:26 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Prepares Strategic Plan to Anticipate Iran-Israel Conflict Effects

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 23:38 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Gaza Infants Die of Starvation in 48 Hours Amidst Israeli Blockade

  • Saturday, 28 June 2025 - 16:20 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Articles

Gaza Cries Out, the World Stays Silent: A Wounded Humanity

  • Saturday, 28 June 2025 - 19:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us