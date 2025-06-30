Israeli Court Postpones Netanyahu Corruption Trial

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday canceled the testimony hearing for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his corruption trial, which was scheduled to take place this week.

According to a report by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the decision was made in a closed hearing at Netanyahu’s request. The hearing was attended by Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Shlomi Binder and Mossad Director David Barnea.

“Considering the explanations provided, including substantial additions and changes compared to previous information, we partially grant the request and cancel Netanyahu’s testimony scheduled for June 30 and July 2,” the judges’ statement read.

Previously, Netanyahu had requested a two-week postponement of the hearing, but this request was denied by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who deemed it to lack sufficient grounds.

This court decision comes after US President Donald Trump repeatedly called for Netanyahu’s case to be dismissed, labeling it a “witch hunt” against the Israeli prime minister.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which could lead to a prison sentence if he is found guilty.

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to Case 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies. The Attorney General filed official indictments for these cases in late November 2019.

Case 1000 involves Netanyahu and his family allegedly receiving expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors.

Case 2000 concerns alleged negotiations with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, to secure positive coverage.

Case 4000, considered the most serious, involves granting benefits to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Walla news website and the Bezeq telecommunications company, in exchange for favorable media coverage.

Netanyahu became the first Israeli leader to testify as a criminal defendant since the trial began on May 24, 2020.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 related to atrocities in Gaza, which have killed over 56,500 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)