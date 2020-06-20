Indonesia Receives 500 Thousand Masks from UNDP

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government received a symbolic handover of aid for 500 thousand medical masks from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) which took place at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, Central Jakartan om Friday.

The assistance was handed over by UNDP Indonesia Resident Representative and received directly by the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy for Logistics and Equipment of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).