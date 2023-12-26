Minister of Health Explains Current Condition of Covid-19 Cases in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin revealed the current condition of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia.

As quoted from Tribunjogja on Tuesday, in recent times, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have reportedly begun to increase in a number of areas.

Citing the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there are 453 daily cases and 2,761 active cases of Covid-19.

The increase in Covid-19 in Indonesia coincides with the arrival of the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

However, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi said the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country was still under control.

He said the number of active cases was still below level one of the coronavirus pandemic set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Level one pandemic according to WHO is 56,000 active cases per week.

Budi also said that the severity of Covid-19 patients was minimal, as evidenced by the low bed occupancy rate (BOR) or the percentage of beds used in hospitals due to Covid-19 cases.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there have been 9 cases of death due to Covid-19, all of which were patients with comorbidities such as heart attack or stroke.

“So I think it’s still in a condition that is not too worrying,” said Budi, quoted from Kompas.com on Tuesday.

Budi explained that the increase in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia was due to the entry of a new subvariant of the corona virus called JN.1.

The Ministry of Health conducted a search for 77 samples of Covid-19 cases in the second week of December 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)