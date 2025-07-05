SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

47 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Aid Seekers and Shelters Across Gaza Strip

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza, MINA – At least 47 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday as Israeli forces launched a series of deadly strikes targeting aid seekers, tents, and school-turned-shelters across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

In Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed seven people and left many others injured. In the same neighborhood, four people from a single family were killed when their home was bombed.

Additional strikes in Gaza City and Jabalia al-Balad in northern Gaza resulted in eight deaths, including a woman.

In Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood, an Israeli attack on another school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed three people, including two children, and injured many others.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

Two people were killed when Israeli forces targeted an area near a mosque in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

A drone strike on a residential building in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed two siblings and injured several others.

Two Palestinians were killed when their home in Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza, was hit.

Tragedy struck again in Al-Mawasi, western Khan Younis, where a Palestinian doctor and his four sons were killed by an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians. In the same area, another man and his only son were also killed in a tent strike, while a woman was shot dead by Israeli troops targeting tents of displaced people.

Also Read: 40,000 Palestinians Defy Israeli Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, 11 more people, including three children, were killed and others wounded as Israeli forces opened fire on a group of civilians waiting for aid near a distribution point.

Despite repeated international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, which have killed more than 57,300 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Tagaid seekers Al-Bureij refugee camp children killed civilians killed Crimes Against Humanity displaced people Drone Attack genocide case International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli strikes Jabalia al-Balad Khan Younis Maghazi refugee camp Palestinian doctor rafah Sheikh Ridwan Shejaiya shelters war crimes Zeitoun neighborhood

