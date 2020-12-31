Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have held their first joint military drills in an effort to coordinate defence capabilities in the face of any future Israeli strike.

In a press conference, a spokesperson for the operation said that the drills also aimed to promote the abilities of the Palestinian fighters and to prepare them to fight at any moment, MEMO reported.

The spokesperson stressed that the military wings of the Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other PLO members “are ready to defend the Palestinians against any Israeli aggression.”

“We will not accept that the Israeli enemy bullies our people,” the spokesperson said. “Our arms are in hand and we are ready with a united decision and a united leadership.”

