Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a stark warning about a sharp increase in malnutrition cases across Gaza, particularly affecting children and other vulnerable groups, as the enclave faces a severe shortage of essential medical supplies, Wafa reported.

In a statement published Sunday on its official website, UNRWA reported that its clinics in Gaza have documented a significant surge in malnutrition cases since the start of a tightened Israeli blockade in March.

The agency emphasized that restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, including vital food and medicines, are exacerbating the already dire health and living conditions of civilians trapped in the besieged territory.

UNRWA called on the international community to urgently ensure the delivery of life-saving supplies and to take decisive action to address the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Also Read: Euro-Med Urges Immediate Shutdown of US-Israel-Backed Aid Entity in Gaza

“The ongoing collapse of healthcare infrastructure, together with rising poverty levels and severe food insecurity, is pushing Gaza’s population, especially children and women toward a rapidly worsening humanitarian emergency,” the agency warned.

The statement underlined that without immediate intervention to allow humanitarian access and provide critical supplies, the situation will continue to deteriorate, putting countless lives at risk. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Demanding Hostage Deal and Gaza Ceasefire

