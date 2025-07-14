SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

sajadi - 14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

Doha, MINA – Israel has reportedly presented a new map of the Gaza Strip during ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, following a deadlock caused by Tel Aviv’s insistence on maintaining control over large areas along the Strip.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that mediators are awaiting the new map to be submitted by Israel.

According to Anadolu Agency, Hamas had reportedly agreed to a buffer zone between 0.7 and 1 kilometer (0.43 to 0.62 miles) wide, but Israel’s latest proposal reportedly sought to maintain an occupation zone 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) wide, leading to the stalemate in talks.

While the “red lines” of Hamas and Israel are reportedly misaligned, the new map is expected to bridge some of the gaps.

Also Read: Netanyahu Hints at Quitting Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Haaretz newspaper, citing Arab diplomatic sources, reported that mediator countries have not given up despite the disagreements.

The source stated that they are trying to balance Hamas, which rejected Israel’s previous map, with the hardline wing of the Israeli government, which has shown reluctance to more realistic compromises.

The US is also said to be dissatisfied with Israel’s proposals and has conveyed its concerns to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster, KAN reported that sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipate that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will resign if a ceasefire deal is signed.

Also Read: UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

Netanyahu reportedly plans to meet with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in an effort to quell opposition within his cabinet to the deal.

According to The Times of Israel, the rejected proposal indicated that Israel sought to maintain control over approximately one-third of the Gaza Strip.

This includes areas like Rafah in the south, where Israel allegedly plans to build a “humanitarian aid city” that could serve as a shelter for Palestinians to be deported to third countries.

US President Donald Trump had previously announced that Israel accepted the necessary terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the proposal submitted to Hamas by Qatar and Egypt.

Also Read: Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

Hamas responded positively and expressed its readiness to resume negotiations to implement a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

Despite Israel claiming Hamas’s amendments to the Qatari proposal were unacceptable, its delegation still traveled to Doha for talks.

The negotiations in Doha are focused on a temporary 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 deceased Israeli hostages, and discussions about a permanent ceasefire.

Although many issues are reportedly resolved, the main point of contention remains Israel’s insistence on maintaining an occupation around Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Sustain Losses in Fierce Clashes in Khan Younis and Shujaiya

Even if a ceasefire is reached, Israel has announced plans to remain in Rafah and establish “shelter camps” as part of its objective to deport Palestinians to other countries. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

