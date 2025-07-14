Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

Doha, MINA – Israel has reportedly presented a new map of the Gaza Strip during ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, following a deadlock caused by Tel Aviv’s insistence on maintaining control over large areas along the Strip.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that mediators are awaiting the new map to be submitted by Israel.

According to Anadolu Agency, Hamas had reportedly agreed to a buffer zone between 0.7 and 1 kilometer (0.43 to 0.62 miles) wide, but Israel’s latest proposal reportedly sought to maintain an occupation zone 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) wide, leading to the stalemate in talks.

While the “red lines” of Hamas and Israel are reportedly misaligned, the new map is expected to bridge some of the gaps.

Haaretz newspaper, citing Arab diplomatic sources, reported that mediator countries have not given up despite the disagreements.

The source stated that they are trying to balance Hamas, which rejected Israel’s previous map, with the hardline wing of the Israeli government, which has shown reluctance to more realistic compromises.

The US is also said to be dissatisfied with Israel’s proposals and has conveyed its concerns to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Meanwhile, Israeli public broadcaster, KAN reported that sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipate that far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will resign if a ceasefire deal is signed.

Netanyahu reportedly plans to meet with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in an effort to quell opposition within his cabinet to the deal.

According to The Times of Israel, the rejected proposal indicated that Israel sought to maintain control over approximately one-third of the Gaza Strip.

This includes areas like Rafah in the south, where Israel allegedly plans to build a “humanitarian aid city” that could serve as a shelter for Palestinians to be deported to third countries.

US President Donald Trump had previously announced that Israel accepted the necessary terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the proposal submitted to Hamas by Qatar and Egypt.

Hamas responded positively and expressed its readiness to resume negotiations to implement a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

Despite Israel claiming Hamas’s amendments to the Qatari proposal were unacceptable, its delegation still traveled to Doha for talks.

The negotiations in Doha are focused on a temporary 60-day ceasefire, the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 deceased Israeli hostages, and discussions about a permanent ceasefire.

Although many issues are reportedly resolved, the main point of contention remains Israel’s insistence on maintaining an occupation around Gaza.

Even if a ceasefire is reached, Israel has announced plans to remain in Rafah and establish “shelter camps” as part of its objective to deport Palestinians to other countries. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

