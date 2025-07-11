SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Pacu Jalur Boat Race Festival in Riau (Photo: Cara Pandang)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana announced that foreign ambassadors will be invited to attend the Pacu Jalur traditional boat race in Kuantan Singingi (Kuansing), Riau, from August 20–24, 2025.

The centuries-old rowing competition has grown into an event of international interest. “Pacu Jalur has gained strong appeal, even abroad. We’re inviting ambassadors to experience this cultural heritage,” Widiyanti said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The delegates are expected to stay in Pekanbaru before traveling by bus to the race site. The minister also confirmed engagement with viral social media figure Rayyan Arkha Dhika, known for his popular Pacu Jalur dance that has drawn national and international attention.

The Tourism Ministry is working with the Kuansing regional government to ensure the success of the festival, which showcases one of Indonesia’s most celebrated cultural traditions. []

Also Read: BRIN Officially Launches InaRI Expo 2025

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

