Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

This Friday’s sermon is titled: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book.

In the Qur’an, we find three different terms for the followers of Prophet Musa ‘Alaihissalam: Jews, Children of Israel (Bani Israil), and People of the Book (Ahlul Kitab).

Jews are followers of Judaism who claim to adhere to the Torah, but many among them have distorted its teachings.

Also Read: Friday Sermon: Hijrah in the Struggle for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine

For the full sermon, please read on:

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

The First Khutbah:

إنَّ الـحَمْدَ لِلّٰهِ نَـحْمَدُهُ وَنَسْتَعِيْنُهُ وَنَسْتَغْفِرُهُ، وَنَعُوذُ بِاللّٰهِ مِنْ شُرُورِ أَنْفُسِنَا وَمِنْ سَيِّئَاتِ أَعْمَالِنَا مَنْ يَهْدِهِ اللّٰهُ فَلَا مُضِلَّ لَهُ وَمَنْ يُضْلِلْ فَلَا هَادِيَ لَهُ، أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لاَّ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيْكَ لَهُ، وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُـحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُه، اللّٰهُمَّ صَلِّ و سَلِّمْ وَبارِكْ عَلَى سَيِّدِنا مُحَمّدٍ وَعَلَى اٰلِهِ وَأصْحابِهِ وَالتَّابِعينَ بِإحْسانِ إلَى يَوْمِ الْقِيَامَة، مَاشَاءَ اللَّهُ كَانَ، وَمَالَمْ يَشَأْ لَمْ يَكُنْ، لاَحَوْلَ وَلاَ قُوَّةَ إِلاَّ بِاللّٰهِ العَلِيِّ الْعَظِيْمِ، أَمَّا بَعْدُ: فَيَا أيُّهَا الإِخْوَة أوْصُيْكُمْ وَنَفْسِيْ بِتَقْوَى اللهِ وَطَاعَتِهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُوْنْ، قَالَ اللهُ تَعَالىَ فِي اْلقُرْانِ اْلكَرِيمْ : أَعُوذُ بِاللَّٰهِ مِنَ الشَّيْطَانِ الرَّجِيمِ. يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ حَقَّ تُقَاتِهِ وَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنْتُمْ مُسْلِمُونَ، وَقَالَ الَنَّبِيُ صَلَّى اللّٰهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ .فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَابُ اللّٰهِ، وَخَيْرَ الْهَدْيِ هَدْيُ مُحَمَّدٍ، وَشَرَّ الأُمُورِ مُحْدَثَاتُهَا، وَكُلَّ مُحْدَثَةٍ بِدْعَةٌ، وَكُلَّ بِدْعَةٍ ضَلاَلَةٌ، وَكُلَّ ضَلاَلَةٍ فِي النَّارِ

Also Read: Sadaqah, A Simple Act with Extraordinary Virtues: Dr. Wahyudi KS

All praise and gratitude belong to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, who has revealed Islam as the only religion pleasing to Him.

May abundant blessings and peace be upon Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, who guided humanity and led them towards a brilliantly illuminated path in life.

Furthermore, let us all strive to increase our piety (taqwa) towards Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala with true sincerity – a piety born from knowledge, faith (iman), and righteous deeds (amal salih). For indeed, only those who possess taqwa will be honored by Allah in this world and the Hereafter.

In this Muharram, a month full of lessons, the Khatib (preacher) invites all Friday congregants to delve into the history of past nations, as recorded in Surah Al-Ma’idah [5] verse 24, concerning the Children of Israel. Thus, the title of this sermon is “Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book.” Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

Also Read: The Dynamics of Living in a Muslim Community in the Modern Era

قَالُوا يَا مُوسَىٰ إِنَّا لَن نَّدْخُلَهَا أَبَدًا مَّا دَامُوا فِيهَا ۖ فَاذْهَبْ أَنتَ وَرَبُّكَ فَقَاتِلَا إِنَّا هَاهُنَا قَاعِدُونَ

“They (the Children of Israel) said, ‘O Moses, indeed we will never enter it as long as they remain in it. So go, both you and your Lord and fight; we are staying right here!” (Surah Al-Maidah [5:24])

This verse illustrates the rejection and defiance of the Children of Israel towards Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala’s command and Prophet Musa’s ‘Alaihissalam call for jihad to enter the holy land (Baitul Maqdis), which Allah had promised to the righteous among them.

Imaam Jalalain Rahimahumallah stated in his tafsir, “They spoke cynically and with great arrogance, showing their weak faith and unwillingness to strive in the path of Allah. They even disclaimed responsibility and refused to follow their Prophet’s call.”

Also Read: The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

Similarly, Imam Al-Marāghī Rahimahullah, in his tafsir, mentioned, “This statement reveals their lowliness of spirit, their distrust of Allah’s promise and help, and their fear of the enemy.”

Ma’asyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

In the Qur’an, we find three different terms for the followers of Prophet Musa ‘Alaihissalam: Jews, Children of Israel (Bani Israil), and People of the Book (Ahlul Kitab).

Jews are followers of Judaism who claim to adhere to the Torah, but many among them have distorted its teachings.

Also Read: The Atrocities of Zionist Israel During Ramadan

This name is attributed to Yahudza, one of the sons of Prophet Ya’qub ‘Alaihissalam. This term often appears in the Qur’an in the context of their hatred towards Islam, their deviation in creed, and their attempts to extinguish the light of Allah. Therefore, the term “Jew” is often synonymous with wickedness.

Allah describes their characteristics in His words:

وَلَنْ تَرْضٰى عَنْكَ الْيَهُوْدُ وَلَا النَّصٰرٰى حَتّٰى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْۗ قُلْ اِنَّ هُدَى اللّٰهِ هُوَ الْهُدٰىۗ وَلَىِٕنِ اتَّبَعْتَ اَهْوَاۤءَهُمْ بَعْدَ الَّذِيْ جَاۤءَكَ مِنَ الْعِلْمِۙ مَا لَكَ مِنَ اللّٰهِ مِنْ وَّلِيٍّ وَّلَا نَصِيْرٍ

“The Jews and the Christians will never be pleased with you until you follow their religion. Say, ‘Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [true] guidance.’ And if you were to follow their desires after ˹all˺ the knowledge that has come to you, there would be none to protect or help you against Allah.” (Surah Al-Baqarah [2:120]).

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Explains the Interpretation of Quran Surah Asy-Shura Verses 13-15

As for the Children of Israel (Bani Israil), they are the descendants of Prophet Ya’qub ‘Alaihissalam by lineage. The Qur’an mentions them in historical contexts: stories of the prophets, neglected blessings, and disobeyed commands. This includes their twice causing corruption on earth and oppressing people with great injustice. Allah says:

وَقَضَيْنَآ اِلٰى بَنِيْٓ اِسْرَاۤءِيْلَ فِى الْكِتٰبِ لَتُفْسِدُنَّ فِى الْاَرْضِ مَرَّتَيْنِ وَلَتَعْلُنَّ عُلُوًّا كَبِيْرًا

“And We conveyed to the Children of Israel in the Scripture, ‘You will surely cause corruption on the earth twice, and you will become extremely arrogant’” (Surah Al Isra [17:4])

Israel itself is the name of a prophet, so let us not mistakenly curse. We hate the Zionist Jews, not Prophet Israel, who is another name for Prophet Ya’qub ‘Alaihissalam.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: Mosques Play a Central Role During Ramadhan

Meanwhile, the People of the Book (Ahlul Kitab) are the groups who received divine scriptures before Islam (Jews and Christians). In some contexts, the Qur’an calls them to return to the Tauhid and the true Scripture (the Qur’an). Thus, some among them embrace Islam, while others reject it.

قُلْ يَٰٓأَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَٰبِ تَعَالَوْا۟ إِلَىٰ كَلِمَةٍ سَوَآءٍۭ بَيْنَنَا وَبَيْنَكُمْ أَلَّا نَعْبُدَ إِلَّا ٱللَّهَ وَلَا نُشْرِكَ بِهِۦ شَيْـًٔا وَلَا يَتَّخِذَ بَعْضُنَا بَعْضًا أَرْبَابًا مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ فَإِن تَوَلَّوْا۟ فَقُولُوا۟ ٱشْهَدُوا۟ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ

“Say, ‘O People of the Book! Let us come to common terms: that we will worship none but Allah, associate none with Him, nor take one another as lords instead of Allah.’ But if they turn away, then say, ‘Bear witness that we have submitted (to Allah alone).’” (Surah Al-‘Imran [3:64])

Imam Ibnu Katsir mentions the distinction among the three: “The Children of Israel are mentioned in the context of history and lineage, while ‘Jews’ are in the theological context and deviation. As for People of the Book, it is used as a dialogical term to explain social rulings and Da’wah towards them.”

Also Read: Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

Ma’asyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

How is this relevant to Zionism today? Zionism today stems from the arrogant, cowardly, and cunning nature of the Jews, as depicted in Surah Al-Ma’idah verse 24 of the Qur’an.

In today’s context, they are slaughtering the Palestinian people without humanity, expelling them, stealing their land, desecrating holy sites like Masjid Al-Aqsa, and using international power to oppress Muslims. Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala has warned:

“You will surely find the most intense of people in animosity toward the believers to be the Jews and those who associate others with Allah…” (Surah Al-Ma’idah [5:82])

Also Read: Living in Congregation is Universal Phenomenon: Dr. Raiz Abdullah

Therefore, it is incumbent upon the Muslim community to understand history and know their enemy so as not to be led astray.

Ma’asyiral Muslimin, hafidzakumullah

Rasulullah ﷺ forbade Muslims from following in the footsteps of the Jews and Christians. Abu Sa’id Al Khudri radhiyallahu ‘anhu narrated that Rasulullah ﷺ said:

لَتَتَّبِعُنَّ سَنَنَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ شِبْرًا بِشِبْرٍ وَذِرَاعًا بِذِرَاعٍ حَتَّى لَوْ دَخَلُوا فِى جُحْرِ ضَبٍّ لاَتَّبَعْتُمُوهُمْ, قُلْنَا يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ آلْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى قَالَ: فَمَنْ

Also Read: Building Literacy as Part of Worship: Dr. Wahyudi KS

“You will certainly follow the ways of those who came before you, hand span by hand span, cubit by cubit, until if they were to enter the hole of a dhob (lizard), you would certainly enter it.” We (the Companions) said, “O Rasulullah, are they the Jews and Christians?” He replied, “Who else?” (HR. Muslim).

Imam Nawawi Rahimahullah, when explaining the above hadith, stated, “What is meant by shibr (hand span) and dziroo’ (cubit) and the hole of a dhob (a winding, narrow, and dirty animal hole), is a parable that the behavior of Muslims will be very similar to that of the Jews and Christians. That is, Muslims will follow them in disobedience and various deviations, including division in religion, just as the Jews and Christians have done.”

Rasulullah ﷺ gave a concise, clear, and precise guidance so that the Ummah does not become divided:

الجَمَاعَةُ رَحْمَةٌ، وَالفُرْقَةُ عَذَابٌ

“Al-Jama’ah (unity) is a mercy, and division is a punishment.” (HR Ahmad)

When explaining the above hadith, Imam Al-Khaththabi Rahimahullah, in his book Ma’alim as-Sunan, said: “What is meant by ‘Al-Jama’ah’ is holding onto the truth, and being with those who follow the Sunnah and not deviating from the Jama’ah Muslimin.”

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala protect us from the evil characteristics of the Jews and unite us in the Jama’ah Muslimin, and enable us to liberate Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa. Amin, Ya Rabbal ‘Alamin. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)