SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views

Palestinians attend the national products exhibition calling people to boycott Israeli goods in Gaza city on 3 December 2018 [Ashraf Amra/Middle East Monitor]

Amidst brutal occupation and relentless genocide, boycott, sanctions, and divestment (BDS) have emerged as a powerful form of resistance. This is not just an act it is a dignified form of struggle that can be undertaken by anyone, anywhere.

Boycott is the deadliest weapon. Though it spills no blood and fires no bullets, it strikes directly at the heart of Zionist economic power.

It is the most crippling peaceful action because it targets the root of the problem: the economic might that sustains the occupation.

Boycott is not merely about choosing not to buy. It is a moral, political, and spiritual declaration. When a Zionist-affiliated product is abandoned, it’s more than just a financial loss it is a resounding slap of resistance from the conscience of the world.

Also Read: Nuclear Technology: Harm and Benefit from the Qur’anic Perspective

In this context, boycott as part of an ‘Economic Jihad’ becomes the loudest voice ever spoken in silence a small act with a massive impact. That’s why Zionists tremble. Because boycott cannot be bombed, cannot be colonized, and cannot be destroyed by weapons.

Furthermore, boycott is a terrifying act of peace. It requires no army just awareness. Just the resolve of humanity refusing to let its money fund genocide.

When we boycott Zionist-linked products, we are lighting a candle of hope in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Al-Quds, in Al-Aqsa throughout all of Palestine.

Therefore, boycott is not merely an option it is an obligation, just like supporting Palestine through donations and prayers.

Also Read: Gaza Cries Out, the World Stays Silent: A Wounded Humanity

Boycott is not a trend. It is a clear statement. It is the language of protest against injustice. By refusing to purchase products affiliated with the Zionist occupiers, we are cutting off the flow of funds that fuel Israel’s war machine.

So when we refuse to buy, choose alternatives, and speak up for justice, we are taking a stand with the people of Palestine.

Boycott is a must. Sanctions are a stance. Divestment is a commitment. Together, we can confront injustice with moral strength and collective consciousness.

Boycott is more than just a purchasing choice. It is resistance without bloodshed. It is a moral weapon that cripples the economy of the occupiers. When we reject products that support Israeli apartheid, we are severing the financial lifeline that enables the killing of Palestinians.

Also Read: Indo Defence Expo and Forum; Sharing Responsibility of Humankind and Environment

Beyond that, economic sanctions, arms embargoes, and asset freezes against Zionist entities are tangible steps that can pressure the occupiers to stop violating international law.
If they do not fear human lives, perhaps they will fear financial losses.

Likewise, banks, corporations, and financial institutions that invest in illegal occupation must be held accountable. Pension funds, insurance firms, and stocks that finance Israel’s war industry must be redirected. Our money should never fund the killing of fellow human beings.

By withdrawing financial support, we suffocate the occupiers. They are powerful because of money, and we can fight back by cutting that power. We have purchasing power, we have a voice, and we have solidarity. Boycott is the most feared non-violent resistance because it erodes both legitimacy and economic strength. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Safiya Saeed: From Somali Migrant to First Hijab-Wearing Mayor of Sheffield

Tagboycott israel Zionist

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • 9 hours ago
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Vows Continued Punishment Against Israel

  • Monday, 23 June 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Urges Boycott of Israel-Affiliated Brands in Protest Outside US Embassy

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 20:28 WIB
Articles

The History of the Jews is a History of Defeat

  • Friday, 28 March 2025 - 09:44 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Condemns Israeli Renewed Attacks on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:21 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Universities, Academics Face Unprecedented Global Boycott

  • Tuesday, 12 November 2024 - 16:22 WIB
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Authority Warns of Increased Settler Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Humanitarian aid for Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

UN Air-Drops Aid to South Sudan Amidst Looming Famine

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 21:42 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
America

BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:28 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • 23 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us