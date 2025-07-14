46 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Still Hospitalized in Saudi Arabia

Madinah, MINA – A total of 46 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims are still receiving treatment at hospitals across Saudi Arabia, according to the Head of the Madinah Hajj Working Area M. Luthfi Makki.

“Twenty-nine pilgrims are being treated in Madinah, 10 in Makkah, six in Jeddah, and one in Riyadh,” Luthfi said in Madinah on Sunday.

Chairman of the Indonesian Hajj Mission (PPIH) in Saudi Arabia, Muchlis M. Hanafi, confirmed that all hospitalized pilgrims are under continuous monitoring by the Indonesian Hajj Office.

Muchlis expressed condolences over the deaths of 446 Indonesian pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season, comprising 434 regular and 12 special Hajj pilgrims.

He prayed for their good deeds to be accepted by Allah and for them to be granted the best place in the Hereafter.

PPIH officials continue to ensure proper medical care for the remaining patients and hope they will recover soon and return safely to Indonesia. []

