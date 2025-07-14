SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 30 minutes ago

30 minutes ago

3 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Suicide rates among Israeli occupation military personnel have reached a critical level, with 38 confirmed cases between 2023 and 2024, according to data published by the Hebrew-language outlet Walla on Sunday. Of these, 28 occurred after Israel’s military escalation in Gaza began in October 2023.

The data represents a significant surge from 14 suicides reported in 2022 and 11 in 2011, indicating a near fourfold increase in just two years.

Military analysts attribute the rise to prolonged combat exposure, high psychological stress, and the mass mobilization of more than 300,000 reservists deployed in ongoing operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

A source within the IDF’s Manpower Directorate confirmed that suicide is now the second leading cause of death among Israeli troops, after combat-related fatalities.

Also Read: Netanyahu Hints at Quitting Gaza Ceasefire Talks

In 2023, the IDF reported 558 total deaths: 512 from military operations, 17 suicides, and 10 due to medical conditions. In 2024, 363 deaths have been recorded so far, including 21 suicides.

Several cases illustrate the mental toll of deployment. Daniel Idri, a reservist, died by self-immolation after serving in Gaza and Lebanon. His family cited persistent post-traumatic stress symptoms, including flashbacks and sensory hallucinations. Another reservist, Eliran Mizrahi, took his life after months of mental health deterioration post-deployment.

The Israeli occupation military also reported a growing number of personnel seeking psychiatric support or requesting exemption from active duty. In January 2024 alone, more than 1,600 soldiers received treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In response, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has ordered the establishment of a dedicated mental health task force to provide emergency psychological support and strengthen internal monitoring systems.

Also Read: Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

Mental health experts warn that unless systemic support is expanded, the IDF may face a deeper morale and readiness crisis among its active and reserve forces. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

TagGaza conflict impact Gaza war trauma Herzi Halevi mental health task force IDF mental health crisis IDF psychological support Israel army casualties Israeli military suicide data Israeli soldier suicide post-traumatic stress in IDF reservist PTSD

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • 30 minutes ago
Palestine

Suicide Cases Among Israeli Soldiers Surge Amid Gaza War Trauma

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • 22 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 5,800 Children Diagnosed With Malnutrition in Gaza in June: UNICEF

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Police Kidnap Mosque Guard

  • 7 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Europe

Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Handala’ Departs from Italy for Gaza in Effort to Break Israeli Blockade

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us