Suicide Cases Among Israeli Soldiers Surge Amid Gaza War Trauma

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Illustration (Photo: Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Suicide rates among Israeli occupation soldiers have reportedly surged since the war on Gaza began in October 2023, with Israeli media citing an unprecedented mental health crisis within the military.

On Thursday, a reserve soldier was found dead in the illegal Har Homa settlement in occupied al-Quds, amid a growing pattern of suicides linked to combat-related trauma.

According to Haaretz, at least seven soldiers took their own lives in the final months of 2023. That number rose to 21 in 2024, and by mid-2025, at least 14 more suicides have been reported. The Israeli military has withheld official figures, stating they will release comprehensive data at the end of the year.

The secrecy has raised concerns about transparency, especially as the military continues to face severe personnel shortages. Reports indicate some reservists with existing psychological conditions were recalled for duty, leading to additional suicide cases.

“The psychological condition of many soldiers is unstable, but we have no other choice,” an Israeli commander told Haaretz.

Some soldiers who died by suicide were buried without military honors, and no official statements were issued. Internal sources claim participation rates among reservists are also being inflated to mask the growing reluctance to serve.

Israeli security sources estimate that the military would need to quadruple its current force to maintain control in key areas of Gaza, underscoring the growing strain on its ranks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

