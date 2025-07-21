SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli soldier died by suicide on Sunday at a training base in southern Israel, marking another fatality within the Israeli military amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The military identified the soldier as Dan Phillipson, a combat trainee of Norwegian origin. He reportedly shot himself and was rushed to a hospital, but later died due to severe injuries.

Israeli media reported that four soldiers have taken their own lives in the past two weeks alone, bringing the total to 19 military suicides since the beginning of 2025. A report by Haaretz in May noted at least 42 suicides among Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Seeks to Prolong the War Until Elections: Former Minister

 

