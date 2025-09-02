Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli occupation soldier has taken his own life inside a military base in northern Israel, TRT Global reported on Monday.

This incident raises the number of suicides among Israeli forces this year to 18, according to local media reports.

Several other soldiers have reportedly suffered from mental health issues, depression, and post-war trauma following the Gaza genocide.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the soldier, identified as a member of the Golani Brigade, was found dead at the base.

The Military Police have opened an investigation into the incident, with findings to be submitted to the Military Prosecutor upon completion, KAN added.[]

