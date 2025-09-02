SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli occupation soldier has taken his own life inside a military base in northern Israel, TRT Global reported on Monday.

This incident raises the number of suicides among Israeli forces this year to 18, according to local media reports.

Several other soldiers have reportedly suffered from mental health issues, depression, and post-war trauma following the Gaza genocide.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said the soldier, identified as a member of the Golani Brigade, was found dead at the base.

Also Read: 250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

The Military Police have opened an investigation into the incident, with findings to be submitted to the Military Prosecutor upon completion, KAN added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

TagGaza war trauma impact Golani Brigade soldier Israel military base incident Israeli army depression cases Israeli army mental health crisis Israeli Defense Forces news Israeli soldier suicide PTSD among Israeli soldiers soldier suicide in Israel

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Apologizes After Her Home Was Looted

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • 3 hours ago
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • 59 minutes ago
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Reaffirms Commitment to Freedom of Expression Amid Nationwide Protests

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 11:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Teens Block Tel Aviv Highway Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 06:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us