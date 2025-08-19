Israel Faces Troop Shortage, Seeks to Recruit Jewish Diaspora

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s occupation military is considering recruiting Jewish youth from abroad to address a critical shortage of soldiers, Army Radio reported Monday.

The proposed initiative would target major Jewish communities in the United States and France, aiming to enlist about 700 recruits annually.

The army is grappling with a shortfall of 10,000 to 12,000 troops, a gap largely attributed to the refusal of ultra-Orthodox Jews or Haredim, to serve. Haredim, who represent roughly 13 percent of Israel’s 10 million citizens, oppose compulsory military service, arguing that Torah study is their life’s calling and warning that integration into secular society threatens their religious identity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to formalize broad exemptions for Haredim has faced resistance within his governing coalition and from opposition lawmakers, who denounce the plan as discriminatory.

The shortage has strained Israel’s armed forces at a time of prolonged aggression in Gaza including equipment deficit and overstretched reserve system. Many reservists have reported war-related trauma and exhaustion.

In July, the daily Maariv reported that senior commanders for the first time acknowledged the scale of the manpower crisis, estimating a deficit of about 7,500 soldiers. Battalion leaders described overwhelming workloads, with some signaling intentions to retire early.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, led by Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, continue to release near-daily footage of operations targeting Israeli forces amid ongoing ground battles that began in October 2023.

Since then, Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians and devastated the Gaza Strip, which is now facing famine.[]

