SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Faces Troop Shortage, Seeks to Recruit Jewish Diaspora

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s occupation military is considering recruiting Jewish youth from abroad to address a critical shortage of soldiers, Army Radio reported Monday.

The proposed initiative would target major Jewish communities in the United States and France, aiming to enlist about 700 recruits annually.

The army is grappling with a shortfall of 10,000 to 12,000 troops, a gap largely attributed to the refusal of ultra-Orthodox Jews or Haredim, to serve. Haredim, who represent roughly 13 percent of Israel’s 10 million citizens, oppose compulsory military service, arguing that Torah study is their life’s calling and warning that integration into secular society threatens their religious identity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to formalize broad exemptions for Haredim has faced resistance within his governing coalition and from opposition lawmakers, who denounce the plan as discriminatory.

Also Read: Israeli Strike Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 239

The shortage has strained Israel’s armed forces at a time of prolonged aggression in Gaza including equipment deficit and overstretched reserve system. Many reservists have reported war-related trauma and exhaustion.

In July, the daily Maariv reported that senior commanders for the first time acknowledged the scale of the manpower crisis, estimating a deficit of about 7,500 soldiers. Battalion leaders described overwhelming workloads, with some signaling intentions to retire early.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, led by Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, continue to release near-daily footage of operations targeting Israeli forces amid ongoing ground battles that began in October 2023.

Since then, Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians and devastated the Gaza Strip, which is now facing famine.[]

Also Read: 266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza war impact Haredim military exemption Israel army crisis Israel defense challenges Israel troop shortage Israeli reservist fatigue Jewish diaspora recruitment Jewish youth enlistment Netanyahu military policy

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Faces Troop Shortage, Seeks to Recruit Jewish Diaspora

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Training Base, Adding to Military Deaths Linked to Gaza War

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 19:17 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces Amid Raids and Clashes Across West Bank

  • Sunday, 11 May 2025 - 20:04 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • 23 hours ago
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Reveals Plan to Occupy Gaza City Amid Ceasefire Talks

  • 12 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us