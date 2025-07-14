SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Netanyahu Hints at Quitting Gaza Ceasefire Talks

sajadi - 10 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

4 Views

Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled a potential withdrawal from ceasefire negotiations in a Hebrew-language video message delivered on Sunday. He accused Hamas of rejecting a revised proposal put forward by Israel.

Hamas refuses to relinquish control in Gaza and insists on rearming. That is unacceptable,” Netanyahu stated.

He claimed to have received a proposal for a prisoner exchange deal from US envoy Steven Witkoff and other mediators but asserted that Hamas rejected the offer.

His statement comes amidst increasing domestic and international pressure to finalize a ceasefire and prisoner agreement.

Also Read: Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

However, Netanyahu used the video to attack Israeli media, accusing them of “repeating Hamas propaganda” and blaming them for obstructing the deal.

He also questioned Israeli public opinion polls that showed widespread support for the agreement.

“These surveys don’t ask if people want Hamas to remain in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quds News Network has obtained a leaked Israeli military map presented during the ceasefire negotiations. The map outlines new “red lines” that would place nearly 40% of the Gaza Strip under permanent Israeli control. The line cuts up to 3 kilometers beyond the pre-war territorial boundaries in some areas.

Also Read: UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

If implemented, the map would prevent more than 700,000 Palestinians from returning to their homes. Many would be pushed into overcrowded displacement zones in Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Experts warn the plan is designed to sabotage the negotiation process.

Due to pressure from mediators, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s delegation might revise the map in upcoming rounds.

Negotiators caution that the current version of the map resembles a blueprint for ethnic cleansing, something Hamas would never accept.

The Economist has reported that ceasefire efforts in Gaza remain stalled, identifying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the primary obstacle.

Also Read: Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

The British magazine stated that Netanyahu is dragging his feet on a deal despite mounting pressure. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Sustain Losses in Fierce Clashes in Khan Younis and Shujaiya

Tagceasefire talks Hamas Netanyahu

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Netanyahu Hints at Quitting Gaza Ceasefire Talks

  • 10 minutes ago
Palestine

Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

  • 15 minutes ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Factions Step Up Attacks on Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Accuses Netanyahu of Blocking Prisoner Swap

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Swap Deal and End to Gaza War

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:02 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 14:11 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Rising Malnutrition in Gaza Amid Critical Medical Supply Shortages

  • 22 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 5,800 Children Diagnosed With Malnutrition in Gaza in June: UNICEF

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Police Kidnap Mosque Guard

  • 7 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Europe

Freedom Flotilla’s ‘Handala’ Departs from Italy for Gaza in Effort to Break Israeli Blockade

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us