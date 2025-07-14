Netanyahu Hints at Quitting Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled a potential withdrawal from ceasefire negotiations in a Hebrew-language video message delivered on Sunday. He accused Hamas of rejecting a revised proposal put forward by Israel.

“Hamas refuses to relinquish control in Gaza and insists on rearming. That is unacceptable,” Netanyahu stated.

He claimed to have received a proposal for a prisoner exchange deal from US envoy Steven Witkoff and other mediators but asserted that Hamas rejected the offer.

His statement comes amidst increasing domestic and international pressure to finalize a ceasefire and prisoner agreement.

Also Read: Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

However, Netanyahu used the video to attack Israeli media, accusing them of “repeating Hamas propaganda” and blaming them for obstructing the deal.

He also questioned Israeli public opinion polls that showed widespread support for the agreement.

“These surveys don’t ask if people want Hamas to remain in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, Quds News Network has obtained a leaked Israeli military map presented during the ceasefire negotiations. The map outlines new “red lines” that would place nearly 40% of the Gaza Strip under permanent Israeli control. The line cuts up to 3 kilometers beyond the pre-war territorial boundaries in some areas.

Also Read: UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

If implemented, the map would prevent more than 700,000 Palestinians from returning to their homes. Many would be pushed into overcrowded displacement zones in Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Experts warn the plan is designed to sabotage the negotiation process.

Due to pressure from mediators, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s delegation might revise the map in upcoming rounds.

Negotiators caution that the current version of the map resembles a blueprint for ethnic cleansing, something Hamas would never accept.

The Economist has reported that ceasefire efforts in Gaza remain stalled, identifying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the primary obstacle.

Also Read: Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

The British magazine stated that Netanyahu is dragging his feet on a deal despite mounting pressure. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Sustain Losses in Fierce Clashes in Khan Younis and Shujaiya