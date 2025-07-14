Germany Slams Israeli Plan to Relocate Gazans as Human Rights Violation

Berlin, MINA – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has vehemently condemned the Israeli government’s plan to relocate all Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to an internment camp built on the ruins of Rafah City in Southern Gaza. He asserted that such a move by Israel constitutes an unacceptable violation of human rights.

“What is currently happening in the Gaza Strip is unacceptable,” Merz declared in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Merz also revealed that he had directly conveyed his disapproval of Israel’s policy to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a previous phone conversation.

“I do not like what the Israeli government has been doing in the Gaza Strip for weeks, and I have stated this directly,” he said.

During the interview, the German conservative leader underscored the crucial importance of European nations, alongside the United States, in seeking a just and sustainable peaceful resolution. He reiterated that a two-state solution remains the best option to end the prolonged conflict in Palestine.

“I hope that we, as European nations together with America, can create a solution that ultimately leads to a two-state solution. Palestinians have the right to have their own place of residence,” Merz stated.

Merz’s comments come in response to statements made last week by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who instructed the Israeli military to prepare for the relocation of all Gaza residents to a “humanitarian city” zone in the Rafah area. Katz referred to this as a new settlement for Gazans before they are given the option to “emigrate to other countries.”

The proposed plan has sparked widespread international condemnation, with many viewing it as a systematic ethnic cleansing by Israel. Numerous parties believe that, far from resolving the conflict, this policy would only prolong the suffering of the Palestinian people who have long lived under blockade and military aggression.

Amidst the global outcry, Merz once again emphasized that a diplomatic solution must be pursued immediately by strengthening international pressure on Israel to halt the violence and aggression in Gaza.

He also called for an increase in humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, who are currently facing emergency conditions due to widespread destruction and severe Israeli blockades. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

