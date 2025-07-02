SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, has been killed along with his wife and children in an Israeli airstrike, according to reports from Al Jazeera Arabic. The attack targeted a residential building in an area southwest of Gaza City.

Al-Sultan was a prominent voice from northern Gaza, frequently providing updates on the humanitarian and medical crises facing Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict.

He had regularly appealed to the international community to ensure the safety of medical teams, particularly during times when the Indonesian Hospital was under direct threat or siege by Israeli forces.

The loss of Al-Sultan is considered a significant blow to the already fragile healthcare system in Gaza. His efforts in advocating for civilian protection and medical access had drawn international attention, especially during periods of intensified bombardment.

Also Read: 169 NGOs Demand Shutdown of GHF Over Civilian Killings in Gaza

The Israeli occupation military has not issued an official statement regarding the strike that killed Al-Sultan and his family. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Meningitis Outbreak Threatens Children in Gaza

News Channel

