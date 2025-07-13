Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

Gaza, MINA – Nine Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded on Saturday during ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip, according to statements from the Israeli army and media reports, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

A military statement confirmed that one soldier was moderately injured in fighting in northern Gaza, but did not provide further details. Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that two additional soldiers suffered minor injuries in clashes in the southern part of the enclave.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, an Israeli combat engineer was moderately wounded after his vehicle struck a roadside bomb, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported. Meanwhile, four more soldiers were injured during clashes in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded in a Hamas ambush in Beit Hanoun, a northern town that has seen intense fighting.

Despite more than 21 months since the Israeli military aggression began on October 7, 2023, Palestinian factions continue to execute coordinated ambushes and attacks on Israeli forces, highlighting Israel’s ongoing challenges in achieving its stated military objectives.

According to official military figures, at least 890 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,089 injured since the start of the war on Gaza in late 2023.

Israel has pressed ahead with its military aggression despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire. Since the conflict began, nearly 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed, with large parts of Gaza left in ruins. The aggression has also caused severe food shortages and disease outbreaks across the enclave. []

