SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Evacuation of Israeli soldiers Hit by Missile in Gaza (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Nine Israeli occupation soldiers were wounded on Saturday during ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip, according to statements from the Israeli army and media reports, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

A military statement confirmed that one soldier was moderately injured in fighting in northern Gaza, but did not provide further details. Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that two additional soldiers suffered minor injuries in clashes in the southern part of the enclave.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, an Israeli combat engineer was moderately wounded after his vehicle struck a roadside bomb, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported. Meanwhile, four more soldiers were injured during clashes in the Zeitoun neighborhood of southern Gaza City.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, five Israeli soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded in a Hamas ambush in Beit Hanoun, a northern town that has seen intense fighting.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Leader Accuses Netanyahu of Blocking Prisoner Swap

Despite more than 21 months since the Israeli military aggression began on October 7, 2023, Palestinian factions continue to execute coordinated ambushes and attacks on Israeli forces, highlighting Israel’s ongoing challenges in achieving its stated military objectives.

According to official military figures, at least 890 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 6,089 injured since the start of the war on Gaza in late 2023.

Israel has pressed ahead with its military aggression despite widespread international calls for a ceasefire. Since the conflict began, nearly 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed, with large parts of Gaza left in ruins. The aggression has also caused severe food shortages and disease outbreaks across the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Swap Deal and End to Gaza War

Tagbeit hanoun Benjamin Netanyahu casualties genocide case Hamas International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Israeli army Khan Younis Palestine soldiers. war crimes Yoav Gallant zeitoun

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Accuses Netanyahu of Blocking Prisoner Swap

  • 6 minutes ago
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • 3 hours ago
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Demanding Prisoner Swap Deal and End to Gaza War

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israel to Build Nearly 2,400 New Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Massive Airstrikes on Gaza’s Beit Hanoun Amid Aggression War

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

100 Palestinians, Including 27 Aid Seekers, Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Build Nearly 2,400 New Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Indonesia

BNPB Focuses on Forest and Land Fires in Sumatra and Java

  • 18 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us