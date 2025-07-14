SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Rocks Southeast Maluku, No Tsunami Threat

sajadi - 21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

4 Views

Earthquake Ilustration

Maluku, MINA – A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the Southeast Maluku Regency in Maluku on Monday at approximately 12:49 PM local time. The Class I Ambon Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the earthquake does not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

According to BMKG data, the earthquake was located at 06.23 South Latitude and 131.31 East Longitude, approximately 170 kilometers southwest of Southeast Maluku.

“The earthquake’s depth is 108 kilometers, and it has no potential to generate a tsunami wave,” stated the official BMKG account.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in several areas, including Dobo City in the Aru Islands Regency with an intensity scale of III-IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity), Saumlaki City in the Tanimbar Islands Regency with an intensity scale of IV-V MMI, and Banda Island in Central Maluku Regency with an intensity scale of MMI.

There have been no immediate statements from local authorities regarding the extent of damage or potential consequences resulting from the Southeast Maluku earthquake.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow official information from the BMKG and local authorities. 

This earthquake serves as a reminder for communities to always be prepared for natural disasters and adhere to safety procedures established by local authorities. By doing so, it is hoped that the public can reduce the risks and impacts caused by earthquakes. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us