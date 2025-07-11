Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

Madinah, MINA – The repatriation phase for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims who departed in the second wave from the Madinah Working Area (Daker) has concluded with the departure of flight group 28 (KJT28) from Kertajati Debarkation, marking the final flight from the Holy City of Madinah to Indonesia.

“Today we bid farewell to the last flight group from Madinah. Alhamdullilah, the repatriation process for Hajj pilgrims, which has been ongoing since June 11 until today, July 10, 2025, has generally proceeded smoothly,” said Muchlis, Chairman of the Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH) for Saudi Arabia, in Madinah on Thursday.

Muchlis, who also serves as the Director of Overseas Hajj Services, expressed gratitude that the entire series of Hajj pilgrimage operations for the 1446 H/2025 M season ran without significant hitches. Indonesian Hajj pilgrims were able to perform their rituals and received various services prepared by the PPIH, including accommodation, meals, transportation, and religious guidance.

“Alhamdullilah, pilgrims were generally satisfied with the services provided, including accommodation, food, and transportation, as well as the assistance from officers. There were some dynamics in the organization, but we are grateful that everything could be overcome and resolved,” Muchlis stated.

“We certainly hope that the pilgrims return having achieved a mabrur Hajj (an accepted and blessed pilgrimage) and bring tranquility to the nation and the country,” he added.

Muchlis M. Hanafi further reported that as of today, a total of 446 pilgrims have passed away, comprising 434 regular Hajj pilgrims and 12 special Hajj pilgrims.

The repatriation process for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims, after completing their pilgrimage, commenced on June 11, 2025. This repatriation was divided into two waves.

Lutfi Makki, Head of the Madinah Working Area, explained that KJT28 was a mixed group comprising 413 pilgrims from various regions, predominantly from Majalengka Regency and Cimahi City.

According to Makki, 29 Indonesian Hajj pilgrims are currently still receiving treatment in Saudi Arabian hospitals in Madinah. Additionally, 10 pilgrims are being treated in hospitals in Makkah, 6 in Jeddah, and one in Riyadh.

“So, in total, there are still 46 pilgrims being treated in Saudi Arabian hospitals spread across four cities. May they recover quickly. Aamiin,” Makki said.

Abdul Basir, Head of the Airport Working Area, added that eight flight groups departed on the final day, with four groups flying with Garuda Indonesia and four with Saudi Airlines. A total of 2,909 Hajj pilgrims returned to Indonesia on the last day, concluding with KJT28’s 413 pilgrims.

The 1446 H Hajj pilgrimage operations in Saudi Arabia began on May 2, 2025, marked by the arrival of the first flight group in Madinah.

In total, 103,806 pilgrims in 266 flight groups landed in Madinah during the first wave of arrivals, and 99,343 pilgrims landed in Jeddah during the second wave of arrivals. This brings the total number of pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia to 203,249 across 525 flight groups.

During the repatriation phase, 101,339 pilgrims across 260 flight groups flew back to Indonesia via King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. Meanwhile, 101,274 pilgrims returned to Indonesia from AMAA Airport in Madinah.

“After all pilgrims have returned, we are now focusing on the repatriation process for the Hajj officers from the Madinah Working Area and also the Airport Working Area, who are scheduled to fly on July 13, 2025,” Basir concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

