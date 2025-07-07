Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

Jambi, MINA – The Jambi Provincial Government marked the 10th of Muharram by distributing aid to 2,100 orphans, also known as Ashura, an occasion in Islamic tradition dedicated to caring for orphans.

The aid packages included financial support and food provided through various contributors: 1,000 packages from BAZNAS, 400 from Bank 9 Jambi, 200 from the Civil Servants Corps (Korpri), and 500 from other institutions.

The event, held on Sunday at the Jambi Governor’s Office grounds, also featured a musical performance by religious singer Hadad Alwi to entertain the children.

“muharram/">10 Muharram is like a celebration day for orphans. Besides distributing financial assistance, we are also giving them free meals and toys,” said Governor Al Haris in his remarks.

According to Al Haris, the observance is an opportunity to spread compassion and solidarity. “Today, I call it the festival for orphans, because we are encouraged to honor and care for them,” he said.

During the event, 100 food carts were set up offering free snacks, while children were invited to enjoy games and entertainment without charge.

The governor urged guardians to use the aid responsibly for the benefit of the children, especially in supporting their education. “Please use these funds wisely for the children’s needs,” he said.

He also called on caregivers to remain optimistic and committed to nurturing the orphans.

“This occasion is also important for instilling empathy, care, and togetherness,” Al Haris added.

Quoting the Prophet Muhammad, he concluded, “The Messenger of Allah once said, ‘The one who cares for an orphan will be with me in Paradise like this.’” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

