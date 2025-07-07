SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 minutes ago

5 minutes ago

4 Views ㅤ

Jambi, MINA – The Jambi Provincial Government marked the 10th of Muharram by distributing aid to 2,100 orphans, also known as Ashura, an occasion in Islamic tradition dedicated to caring for orphans.

The aid packages included financial support and food provided through various contributors: 1,000 packages from BAZNAS, 400 from Bank 9 Jambi, 200 from the Civil Servants Corps (Korpri), and 500 from other institutions.

The event, held on Sunday at the Jambi Governor’s Office grounds, also featured a musical performance by religious singer Hadad Alwi to entertain the children.

muharram/">10 Muharram is like a celebration day for orphans. Besides distributing financial assistance, we are also giving them free meals and toys,” said Governor Al Haris in his remarks.

Also Read: Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

According to Al Haris, the observance is an opportunity to spread compassion and solidarity. “Today, I call it the festival for orphans, because we are encouraged to honor and care for them,” he said.

During the event, 100 food carts were set up offering free snacks, while children were invited to enjoy games and entertainment without charge.

The governor urged guardians to use the aid responsibly for the benefit of the children, especially in supporting their education. “Please use these funds wisely for the children’s needs,” he said.

He also called on caregivers to remain optimistic and committed to nurturing the orphans.

Also Read: Floods and Landslides Hit Multiple Regions in Indonesia

“This occasion is also important for instilling empathy, care, and togetherness,” Al Haris added.

Quoting the Prophet Muhammad, he concluded, “The Messenger of Allah once said, ‘The one who cares for an orphan will be with me in Paradise like this.’” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Minister of Religious Affairs Urges Public to Resist Western Influence on Marriage

Tag10 Muharram Al Haris ashura baznas children welfare education aid empathy free meals Hadad Alwi Indonesian provinces Islamic charity Jambi muharram Orphans social solidarity

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • 5 minutes ago
Indonesia

Peaceful Muharram: 2 Million Eid Gift Packages to Orphans and Persons with Disabilities

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

45 Humanitarian Aid Trucks from Indonesia’s BAZNAS Successfully Reach Gaza

  • Thursday, 30 January 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesia

8th International Zakat Conference Produces Five Key Resolutions

  • Friday, 20 December 2024 - 07:48 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BAZNAS Holds 8th International Zakat Conference in Bandung

  • Wednesday, 18 December 2024 - 19:32 WIB
Indonesia

Syubban Jambi Raises Palestinian Flag at the Summit of Mount Dempo

  • Thursday, 21 November 2024 - 15:05 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids, Kidnap Palestinians in West Bank

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
America

Rashida Tlaib, 19 Congress Members Urge Trump to Stop Gaza Starvation

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:46 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

BRICS Declares Gaza ‘Inseparable Part’ from Palestine

  • 17 minutes ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (MBS) (photo: Kemsetneg)
Asia

Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Seal $27 Billion Investment Deal During Prabowo’s Visit

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 17 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us