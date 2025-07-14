SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised alarm over a sharp rise in child malnutrition in Gaza, with more than 5,800 cases reported in June alone, including over 1,000 children diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition.

UNICEF stated on Sunday that this marks the fourth consecutive month of rising malnutrition rates, attributing the crisis to prolonged Israeli military aggression and an 18-year blockade severely limiting access to food and healthcare.

“This is a child survival emergency,” UNICEF warned on its official X account, warning of the long-term health consequences if immediate medical intervention is not provided.

The agency urged for urgent and large-scale humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the need for unrestricted access to food, healthcare, and other life-saving resources.

UNICEF continues to provide aid but stressed that international support and political will are crucial to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

