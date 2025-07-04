SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya Sinks, Marking Another Tragedy in the Bali Strait

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Banyuwangi, MINA – The suspected sinking of the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry has added to the growing list of maritime accidents in the Bali Strait. The ill-fated vessel reportedly sank 30 minutes after departing from Ketapang Port in Banyuwangi, East Java, en route to Gilimanuk Port in Bali on Wednesday night.

As of Thursday evening, out of the total 65 passengers and crew members, 35 have been found. Of those, 29 were rescued safely, while 6 have been confirmed dead. The fate of the remaining 30 people is still unknown.

A joint SAR team consisting of National Search and Rescue Agency, the Indonesian Navy, Water and air Police, and community volunteers continues to search the suspected sinking area.

“We have deployed all available resources. The search is still ongoing, covering the sea surface and using sonar equipment to detect underwater objects,” said the Commander of the Banyuwangi SAR Post in a press statement on Friday.

There has been no official statement regarding the cause of the sinking. However, authorities have said that a thorough investigation is underway, including a review of weather reports and the vessel’s technical condition.

KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya was known as one of the regular ferries serving the Ketapang-Gilimanuk route. This incident adds to the series of maritime accidents in this heavily trafficked waterway.

Families of the missing passengers remain in anxious wait at ports and posts set up by authorities. Several humanitarian organizations have stepped in to provide logistical aid and psychosocial support to the victims’ families.

Maritime authorities have urged the public to remain calm and wait for official updates from the SAR team. Search and rescue efforts are continuing around the clock until all victims are located. [Nia]

