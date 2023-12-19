Covid 19 Variant JN.1 Confirmed Found in Jakarta and Batam

Riau Islands, MINA – Ministry of Health RI confirmed the discovery of cases of transmission of the virus that causes Covid-19 variant IN.1 in the Jakarta Province and Batam City, Riau Islands Province.

According to the Director General of Disease Prevention and Control of the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu on Tuesday, one case of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 type JN.1 corona virus was found in South Jakarta on November 11 2023, Jakarta East on November 23 2023, and Batam on December 13 2023.

The JN.1 variant of the corona virus is reported to be closely related to the BA.2.86 variant. It is feared that this variant could affect the transmission pattern and severity of Covid-19.

Maxi also said that according to reports as of December 18 2023 there were two cases of death due to Covid-19, one case each at Dr Mohammad Hoesin Hospital Palembang and Tarakan Regional Hospital.

“One patient who died had been vaccinated twice and had comorbidities. “The other one had never been vaccinated and had a lung infection,” he said.

However, according to him, the two deaths were not caused by the SARS-CoV-2 variant JN.1 corona virus.

He said that one case of patient death due to SAR-CoV-2 virus infection which was previously reported at RSPI Prof Dr Sulianti Saroso Jakarta was also not caused by infection with the JN.1 variant virus.

“None of those who died at RSPI as a result of whole genome sequencing were JN.1,” he said.

According to the progress report on Covid-19 transmission published by the government on December 18 2023, there were 2,243 new cases of Covid-19 transmission with two deaths due to the disease in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Health urges residents to complete the Covid-19 vaccination to avoid the risk of transmitting the disease ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, a time when people’s movement increases.

“The public is advised to immediately complete the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, immediately go to the nearest health service facility at the community health center or Port Health Office. Don’t delay,” said Maxi. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)