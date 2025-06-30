June Becomes Deadliest Month for Israeli Soldiers, 20 Killed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The deaths of 20 Israeli Zionist soldiers in the Gaza Strip since early June have made it the deadliest month for the occupying entity since the beginning of 2025, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.

The Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that although Gaza has become a secondary front due to Israel’s war with Iran, June has seen the highest number of Israeli Zionist military casualties since January 2025.

On June 13, Israel, with support from the United States, launched a 12-day attack on Iran. The assault targeted military bases, nuclear facilities, and civilian infrastructure, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles and launched drone attacks on Israeli Zionist military and intelligence sites. Many of these attacks penetrated Israel’s defense systems, causing unprecedented damage, widespread panic, dozens of deaths, and thousands of injuries.

Yedioth Ahronoth stated that 15 of the 20 Zionist soldiers were killed on June 24 during battles in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

According to the report, the latest fatality was a soldier from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, who was killed on Sunday during fighting in northern Gaza. [Nia]

