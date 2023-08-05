Indonesian President Issues Presidential Decree Ending Handling of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 48 of 2023 concerning Termination of Handling the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as ending the term of office of the Committee for Handling Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPCPEN).

As quoted from Republika.co.id, in a copy of the presidential decree received in Jakarta on Saturday, it was explained that the consideration for issuing the regulation was because the status of the Covid-19 pandemic has been declared over and the factual status of Covid-19 in Indonesia has changed to endemic.

On this basis, the government deems it necessary to regulate the end of the handling of Covid-19 which was carried out during the pandemic. Based on these two considerations, the government needs to issue a Presidential Decree on the End of Handling the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The presidential regulation which was stipulated by the President on 4 August 2023 and promulgated by the minister of state secretary on the same date consists of six articles. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)