Health Ministry Warns of Rising Meningitis Cases Among Children in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued a stark warning about a sharp rise in meningitis cases, especially among children under five, as the territory grapples with a devastating collapse in healthcare and sanitation services due to the ongoing war and blockade, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a press release on Tuesday, the ministry reported a significant increase in both suspected and confirmed cases of meningitis. It emphasized that young children are particularly vulnerable to the disease and its potentially severe complications.

According to the statement, the spread of the disease is being driven by dire living conditions, including overcrowded shelters, widespread sewage contamination, a severe lack of clean drinking water, and accumulating waste. The collapse of healthcare infrastructure with hospitals and primary clinics either destroyed or severely impaired has also greatly limited emergency medical responses.

Health authorities highlighted the urgent shortage of essential medications and children’s vaccines, which has left the population increasingly exposed to preventable diseases. Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women are most at risk due to weakened immune systems and the absence of adequate care.

The Ministry called on international health and humanitarian agencies to intervene immediately to curb the spread of the disease and improve living and healthcare conditions. It also appealed to residents to adhere to medical guidelines and preventive measures to help protect their children and communities. []

