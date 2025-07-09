SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Abu Obeida Warns Gaza Resistance Will Bleed Israeli Army Every Day

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza, MINA – Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’s Qassam Brigades, vowed on Tuesday that the Israeli army would suffer daily losses in Gaza, following a deadly ambush in Beit Hanoun that killed at least five Israeli soldiers and wounded 14 others, Palestine chronicle reported.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Abu Obeida said that the resistance’s ongoing battle of attrition from northern Gaza to the south would continue to inflict steady blows on Israeli forces. He described the Beit Hanoun ambush as “a strike to the prestige of the feeble occupation army and its most criminal units,” emphasizing that Israel believed the area was secure.

Abu Obeida warned that keeping Israeli troops inside Gaza would be “the most foolish decision” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also suggested the possibility of future captures of Israeli soldiers by Palestinian fighters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed that five soldiers had been killed and 14 others injured, some critically, during the Beit Hanoun operation the night before.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians as Hospitals Besieged in Gaza

According to reports, the ambush began when Palestinian resistance fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an armored vehicle carrying Israeli troops. Shortly afterward, fighters reportedly struck a robot loaded with ammunition using an anti-tank missile, then shelled the rescue forces arriving at the scene.

Residents of Ashkelon, near northern Gaza, reported hearing a massive explosion, while Israeli media confirmed that a senior officer was among the wounded. The soldiers involved reportedly belonged to the elite Yahalom engineering unit, known for handling explosives and demolishing Palestinian homes.

Helicopters were dispatched to evacuate the wounded, and heavy gunfire was reported in the area. Israeli media described scenes of chaos, with burning military vehicles and panicked troops.

Following the attack, the Qassam Brigades published a photo on Telegram, declaring their intention to “shatter” Israel’s perceived military dominance.

Also Read: Tensions Rise Between Israeli Leaders Over Gaza War Strategy

Despite ongoing Israeli bombardments and high civilian casualties, Palestinian resistance groups have intensified their operations in recent weeks, particularly in Gaza’s north and south. June was the deadliest month for Israeli forces since the start of the war, with 20 soldiers and officers killed.

Just ten days ago, the Israeli army acknowledged that an officer and six soldiers were killed in battles in southern Gaza, including a complex ambush in Khan Yunis that left four soldiers dead and 17 wounded.

Abu Obeida concluded his statement by asserting that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the determination of the resistance fighters would continue to define the battlefield dynamics and shape the next phase of the conflict. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Day 229 of Genocide: Civilians Killed, Injured, in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

TagAbu Obeida ambush beit hanoun Hamas Israel Israeli army Khan Yunis Netanyahu northern Gaza. Palestinian fighters Qassam Brigades Resistance Yahalom unit

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Top Economists Defend UN Gaza Report, Expose Global ‘Genocide Economy

  • 54 minutes ago
Photo

Abu Obeida Warns Gaza Resistance Will Bleed Israeli Army Every Day

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Holds 10,800 Palestinians in Detention, Rights Groups Say

  • 8 hours ago
Europe

EU Commission Finds No Evidence Hamas Stole Aid in Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Six Israeli Soldiers Killed in Palestinian Operation in Northern Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Activists Begin Hunger Strike to Protest Belgium-Israel Relations

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Hosts Netanyahu at White House

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Europe

26 Former British Diplomats Urge Recognition of Palestinian State

  • 17 hours ago
Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Claims Israeli Casualties in Southern Gaza Ambush

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Defies Trump’s Intimidation Tactics

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
International

Turkiye Denies $393.7 Million Export Claims to Israel, Calls Reports ‘Disinformation’

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:50 WIB
America

BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 20:28 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Confirms Deaths of 5 Soldiers, 14 Injured in Northern Gaza

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us