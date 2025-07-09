Abu Obeida Warns Gaza Resistance Will Bleed Israeli Army Every Day

Gaza, MINA – Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’s Qassam Brigades, vowed on Tuesday that the Israeli army would suffer daily losses in Gaza, following a deadly ambush in Beit Hanoun that killed at least five Israeli soldiers and wounded 14 others, Palestine chronicle reported.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Abu Obeida said that the resistance’s ongoing battle of attrition from northern Gaza to the south would continue to inflict steady blows on Israeli forces. He described the Beit Hanoun ambush as “a strike to the prestige of the feeble occupation army and its most criminal units,” emphasizing that Israel believed the area was secure.

Abu Obeida warned that keeping Israeli troops inside Gaza would be “the most foolish decision” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also suggested the possibility of future captures of Israeli soldiers by Palestinian fighters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military confirmed that five soldiers had been killed and 14 others injured, some critically, during the Beit Hanoun operation the night before.

According to reports, the ambush began when Palestinian resistance fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an armored vehicle carrying Israeli troops. Shortly afterward, fighters reportedly struck a robot loaded with ammunition using an anti-tank missile, then shelled the rescue forces arriving at the scene.

Residents of Ashkelon, near northern Gaza, reported hearing a massive explosion, while Israeli media confirmed that a senior officer was among the wounded. The soldiers involved reportedly belonged to the elite Yahalom engineering unit, known for handling explosives and demolishing Palestinian homes.

Helicopters were dispatched to evacuate the wounded, and heavy gunfire was reported in the area. Israeli media described scenes of chaos, with burning military vehicles and panicked troops.

Following the attack, the Qassam Brigades published a photo on Telegram, declaring their intention to “shatter” Israel’s perceived military dominance.

Despite ongoing Israeli bombardments and high civilian casualties, Palestinian resistance groups have intensified their operations in recent weeks, particularly in Gaza’s north and south. June was the deadliest month for Israeli forces since the start of the war, with 20 soldiers and officers killed.

Just ten days ago, the Israeli army acknowledged that an officer and six soldiers were killed in battles in southern Gaza, including a complex ambush in Khan Yunis that left four soldiers dead and 17 wounded.

Abu Obeida concluded his statement by asserting that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the determination of the resistance fighters would continue to define the battlefield dynamics and shape the next phase of the conflict. []

