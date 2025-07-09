Israel’s Aggression on Gaza Continues With Mounting Civilian Casualties and Destruction

Gaza, MINA – For the 642nd consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces have continued their large-scale assault on the Gaza Strip, targeting displaced civilians with airstrikes, artillery fire, and sniper attacks. Backed politically and militarily by the United States, the ongoing war has resulted in mass civilian casualties, destruction, and deepening famine, with the international community widely accused of remaining silent, Palestine Information Center reported.

On Wednesday, local medical sources confirmed the deaths of numerous civilians and injuries to dozens more due to intensified Israeli attacks across Gaza.

Among the latest reported incidents, Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families near Al-Sumoud Camp and Al-Aqsa University in Khan Yunis. Multiple injuries were reported at the Kuwait Specialized Field Hospital, also known as “Shifa Palestine.”

Mohammed Abu Ghazaleh died from injuries sustained two days earlier in Deir al-Balah, following the loss of his entire family earlier in the war.

Also Read: Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Additional Israeli air raids targeted homes in Nuseirat Camp and Al-Bureij refugee camp, killing a man and woman and wounding others. In Al-Shati refugee camp, an airstrike on the Joudeh family home killed ten people, including three children and three women and wounded more than 30 others.

Air and artillery strikes were also reported in eastern Gaza City and the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iya. Overnight, another civilian was killed in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll has now reached 57,575, with 136,879 wounded and over 11,000 still missing. More than 2 million Palestinians remain forcibly displaced. Since the ceasefire was broken by Israel on March 18, 2025, another 7,013 people have been killed and 24,838 injured.

Following Israel’s deadly siege on humanitarian aid points on May 27, at least 766 people have been killed, 5,044 injured, and 39 remain missing. The controversial “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” jointly promoted by Israel and the US and rejected by the UN, has been condemned as a tool of coercion under the guise of aid.

Also Read: Israel Kidnaps Over 30 Palestinians in West Bank, Including Children

Casualties also include 1,581 medical workers, 115 civil defense staff, 220 journalists, and 754 police and aid security personnel. More than 15,000 massacres have been documented, affecting over 14,000 families, with 2,500 families completely wiped out from the civil registry.

Destruction is widespread, with over 88% of Gaza’s buildings destroyed and losses exceeding $62 billion. Israeli forces now control 77% of Gaza’s territory. Educational and religious institutions have been heavily targeted, with 149 schools and universities completely destroyed, and 828 mosques leveled.

The humanitarian crisis worsens daily, as famine and infrastructure collapse push Gaza further into catastrophe, amid continued international inaction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Health Ministry Warns of Rising Meningitis Cases Among Children in Gaza