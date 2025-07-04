SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Photo: Global Rovers
Photo: Global Rovers

Ayeyarwady, MINA – At least nine civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in attacks carried out by the Myanmar military on two villages in the Ayeyarwady region, which borders Myanmar’s western Arakan State.

According to the Arakan News Agency (ANA), the People’s Liberation Front militia and the Ayeyarwady People’s Defense Force stated in a joint report that Myanmar soldiers destroyed a large number of homes in both villages between May 15 and June 30. This assault resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of individuals, ranging in age from 9 to 85.

Narinjara News Network clarified on Wednesday that the Myanmar military launched the attacks on civilians from Artillery Base 344 in Ayeyarwady. These strikes, which involved the use of aircraft, drones, and heavy weapons, come amid the military’s ongoing battlefield defeats against armed groups.

The Ayeyarwady region has become a silent witness to the presence of refugees from Arakan State, particularly Rohingya Muslims, who fled their homes due to clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (separatists).

Also Read: Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Uranium Enrichment

These refugees struggle to secure sufficient income for survival, face constant security threats, and are frequently subjected to searches and arrests by Myanmar military forces. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Breaks Ceasefire, Launch Deadly Strike on Lebanon

TagMuslim Arakan Muslim Rohingya Myanmar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Photo: Global Rovers
Asia

Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

  • 5 hours ago
Asia

“Rohingya Youth Killed by Landmine While Delivering Food to AA Militants”

  • Sunday, 29 June 2025 - 15:18 WIB
Asia

UNHCR Fears 427 Rohingya Dead After Two Boat Tragedies Off Myanmar Coast

  • Saturday, 24 May 2025 - 18:41 WIB
Asia

Myanmar Identifies 180,000 Rohingya Refugees as Eligible for Repatriation

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 11:37 WIB
Indonesian aid (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 120 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 14:40 WIB
Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Death Toll Rises to 1,000 After Devastating Earthquakes in Myanmar

  • Saturday, 29 March 2025 - 14:51 WIB
Load More
Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israel Breaks Ceasefire, Launch Deadly Strike on Lebanon

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Prominent Legal Expert Abdul Rahman Saleh Passes Away

  • 5 hours ago
Photo: Ilustration
Indonesia

KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya Sinks, Marking Another Tragedy in the Bali Strait

  • 5 hours ago
wave of joy has swept across Indonesia’s volleyball scene, as one of the nation’s top female athletes, Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi, officially tied the knot. (Photo: YouTube)
Indonesia

A Joyous Moment for Indonesian Volleyball: Megawati Hangestri Ties the Knot

  • 5 hours ago
International

Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over Budget Cuts

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Express Deep Sorrow over the Death of Indonesian Hospital’s Director in Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 13:01 WIB
Asia

Saudi Arabia Issues 190.000 Umrah Visas Following Hajj

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 20:35 WIB
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Hospitals Face Imminent Shutdown Amid Critical Shortages

  • Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - 11:52 WIB
Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen (photo: Humas Pemprov)
Indonesia

Central Java Santri Set for Global Education with New Scholarship Program

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 16:53 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

15 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 3 July 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us