Myanmar Military Attacks Ayeyarwady Villages: 9 Dead, 20 Wounded

Ayeyarwady, MINA – At least nine civilians have been killed and 20 others wounded in attacks carried out by the Myanmar military on two villages in the Ayeyarwady region, which borders Myanmar’s western Arakan State.

According to the Arakan News Agency (ANA), the People’s Liberation Front militia and the Ayeyarwady People’s Defense Force stated in a joint report that Myanmar soldiers destroyed a large number of homes in both villages between May 15 and June 30. This assault resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of individuals, ranging in age from 9 to 85.

Narinjara News Network clarified on Wednesday that the Myanmar military launched the attacks on civilians from Artillery Base 344 in Ayeyarwady. These strikes, which involved the use of aircraft, drones, and heavy weapons, come amid the military’s ongoing battlefield defeats against armed groups.

The Ayeyarwady region has become a silent witness to the presence of refugees from Arakan State, particularly Rohingya Muslims, who fled their homes due to clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (separatists).

These refugees struggle to secure sufficient income for survival, face constant security threats, and are frequently subjected to searches and arrests by Myanmar military forces. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

