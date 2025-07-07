Arakan Association Trains Rohingya Students to Write News in English

Istanbul, MINA – The Arakan Humanitarian Association, in cooperation with the Arakan News Agency (ANA), organized an English news writing training for Rohingya Muslim university students.

The training, titled “News Writing and Editing in English,” was held at the headquarters of the Arakan Humanitarian Association in Istanbul, Türkiye, and concluded on Friday, ANA reported.

Four Rohingya students, originally from Arakan State in Myanmar and currently pursuing their university studies in various fields in Istanbul, participated in the training.

The program is part of the association’s “Stars 2” initiative, which aims to equip young Rohingya with skills in various fields, including media.

The five-day training featured practical sessions delivered by Ahmed Al-Shehabi, a producer and simultaneous interpreter at Türkiye’s TRT World channel. He provided hands-on guidance on journalistic news writing and editing in English.

As part of the program, participants visited TRT World’s headquarters upon the trainer’s invitation. During the visit, they were introduced to various departments of the media organization, especially the newsroom and production areas, and learned about the workflow within a professional media institution.

This course was conducted as part of a comprehensive training program designed to develop media skills among Rohingya youth and prepare them to contribute as members of the Arakan News Agency team. Their future roles will include monitoring, editing, translating, and producing content for social media platforms, as well as creating visual media materials. []

