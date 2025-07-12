Arakan Forces Impose Movement Restrictions on Rohingya in Maungdaw

Maungdaw, MINA – The Arakan Army militia, which controls western Myanmar’s Rakhine (Arakan) State, has issued new instructions to Rohingya residents in Maungdaw, requiring them to obtain travel permits for any movement between areas and to report in advance if they intend to stay overnight outside their own locality.

According to a report by the Arakan News Agency (ANA) on Thursday, the Arakan Army announced the directive during a meeting held on Tuesday with several local residents.

A community leader who attended the meeting stated that the newly appointed battalion commander of the Arakan Army instructed residents in Pyin Phyu Village that they must obtain permission from the Arakan Army to travel, and must personally inform the local village administration if they plan to stay overnight elsewhere.

The community leader said the Arakan Army threatened to take action against anyone who violates the regulations.

He added that even in medical emergencies requiring patients to travel to Bangladesh for treatment, such travel would not be permitted unless explicitly authorized by the Arakan Army. Generally, only critical patients are allowed to cross the border for medical care. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

