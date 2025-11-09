Boat Carrying 100 Rohingya Migrants Capsizes in Malaysian Waters

Malaysia, MINA – A boat believed to be carrying nearly 100 migrants, including those from the Rohingya community in Myanmar, reportedly capsized near the maritime border between Malaysia and Thailand on Sunday, according to Malaysian official media.

One woman was found dead, and six people were rescued, the report stated. The six survivors consisted of three men from Myanmar, two Rohingya men, and one man from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the body of a Rohingya woman was found floating in the sea, according to a report by the Bernama news agency, which cited local police.

Police in the northwestern Malaysian state of Kedah believe the boat capsized three days prior in Thai waters before drifting into Malaysian territory.

Police reported that approximately 300 people were initially on a larger vessel, then transferred to three smaller boats to enter Malaysia.

The fate of the other two smaller boats remains unknown, as local maritime authorities have launched a search and rescue operation.

The persecution of the Rohingya ethnic group by Myanmar’s military regime in recent years has led to a mass exodus of the Muslim minority group to neighboring Bangladesh. Many of them subsequently risk dangerous journeys using smugglers to reach Malaysia.[]

