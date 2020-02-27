Germany Improves Education for Young Rohingya Refugees

Dhaka, MINA – The German Development Minister, Gerd Müller has promised to step-up efforts to improve education for young people in Rohingya refugee camps.

Müller pledged the funds after a meeting with Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheik Hasina in the capital city of Dhaka, reported at DW on Wednesday (Februari, 26).

Müller hopes that the boost in funding will help improve the lives of the young among Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingyas in refugee camps as well as in host communities.

“The development minister plans on implementing measures that would specially support young Rohingyas in the areas of education and income security,” a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development told DW.

“The projects will be implemented by the governmental organisation GIZ and non-governmental organisations such as Caritas and Plan International,” he added.

Bangladesh, one of the poorest countries in Asia, has expressed concerns over its ability to handle the influx of Rohingya refugees.

In 2017, the German Development Ministry allocated €83 million for education and training purposes as well as water development projects in Rohingya communities throughout Myanmar.

The minister is scheduled to visit the southeast coastal town of Cox’s Bazar — home to one of the biggest refugee settlements in the world. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)