Meningitis Outbreak Threatens Children in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A widespread outbreak of meningitis is rapidly escalating in the Gaza Strip, particularly among children. This alarming development is unfolding amidst a severe humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli military aggression.

Dozens of children are reportedly infected and receiving treatment under dire conditions, with critical shortages of medication, hospital beds, and medical equipment.

One affected patient is Awnee al-Jorani, an infant who suffered from diarrhea for five days before being rushed to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. His grandmother recounted that Awnee had a high fever, cried incessantly, and even refused to drink. He was diagnosed with meningitis, a condition worsened by his mother’s malnutrition and the immense pressure of the war, as reported by MEE on Tuesday.

Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, director of pediatrics and maternity at Nasser Hospital, stated that in less than a week, at least 40 children had been admitted with symptoms of the dangerous infection.

“The situation is extremely difficult and terrifying. We are critically short of essential equipment and are even forced to treat patients on the floor,” he lamented.

Meningitis is a serious infection that attacks the protective membranes surrounding the brain. If left untreated, it can lead to fatal complications such as brain paralysis, hearing or vision loss, and developmental disorders.

Due to limited diagnostic equipment, medical personnel in Gaza are compelled to prescribe treatment without being able to confirm whether the infection is bacterial or viral. This significantly complicates the healing process.

Factors such as mass displacement, poor sanitation, malnutrition, and limited access to clean water are further exacerbating the spread of the disease. Um Alaa Abu Jameh, a displaced person living in the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, shared that her one-month-old daughter, Alaa, also contracted meningitis. She struggles to obtain infant formula and other basic necessities due to exorbitant prices and the blockage of humanitarian supplies.

Dr. Al-Farra emphasized that the only solution to this crisis is to halt the war, open humanitarian aid corridors, and allow residents to return to their homes.

“The conditions in displacement camps make children increasingly vulnerable to dangerous diseases like meningitis,” he stressed. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

