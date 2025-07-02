SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Says Israel Agreed to Terms for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, potentially marking a significant development in ongoing efforts to end the conflict, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his representatives had a “long and productive meeting” with Israeli officials earlier in the day.

Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” he wrote.

He noted that Qatar and Egypt, the main mediators in the ceasefire negotiations, are now expected to deliver the final proposal to the Palestinian group Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump warned.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Trump expressed optimism that a ceasefire could be reached “sometime next week.”

He also confirmed that he would meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C. next week to discuss the situation in Gaza and broader issues concerning Iran.

“He’s coming here. We’re going to talk about a lot of things. We’re going to talk about the great success we had in Iran… We’re also going to talk about Gaza,” Trump added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

