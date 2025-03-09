SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

8 Views

Cairo, MINA – The UK, France, Italy and Germany have welcomed the Arab League’s reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip calling it “a realistic path” to improving “the catastrophic living conditions” of the enclave’s population.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom welcome the Arab initiative of a Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza,” the countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Saturday, as reported by Palestine Chronicle.

“The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza,” it added.

“Recovery and reconstruction efforts must be based upon a solid political and security framework acceptable to both Israelis and Palestinians, which provides long term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the statement continued.

Also Read: Trump Administration Revokes $400M Grants to Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests

The foreign ministers also stated that they “explicitly support the central role for the Palestinian Authority” and the implementation of “its reform agenda,” denying Hamas a role in the enclave’s governance.

It stated: “We are clear that Hamas must neither govern Gaza nor be a threat to Israel any more.”

On Tuesday, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo adopted Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The plan followed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” Gaza and forcibly relocate the Palestinian population to develop it into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.” []

Also Read: Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

