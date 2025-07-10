Heat Wave Across Europe Causes 2,300 Deaths, Study Finds

London, MINA – A severe heat wave that has gripped Europe since late June is estimated to have caused around 2,300 deaths, according to a study released Wednesday by scientists from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Anadolu Agency reported.

The researchers found that approximately 1,500 of these deaths around 65% were linked to climate change, which intensified the severity of the heat wave. The study, which analyzed the period from June 23 to July 2, focused on 12 major European cities including London, Paris, Frankfurt, Budapest, Zagreb, Athens, Rome, Milan, Sassari, Barcelona, Madrid, and Lisbon.

The report concluded that climate change has tripled heat-related deaths during early summer across Europe. It also emphasized that temperature spikes in these cities reached up to 4°C above normal.

“The findings of this analysis and many others are extremely clear: heat extremes all across Europe are increasing rapidly due to human-induced climate change,” the study stated.

Additionally, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed in its monthly bulletin that June 2025 was the third-warmest June on record globally. Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said that the heat wave in western Europe was worsened by record-high sea surface temperatures in the western Mediterranean.

Burgess warned that such heat waves are expected to become “more frequent, more intense,” and affect more people across the continent. []

