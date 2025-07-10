SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Gaza Ceasefire Talks

sajadi Editor : Widi - 26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian group Hamas announced on Wednesday evening that it has agreed to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas emphasized its continued commitment to the negotiations, describing its stance as one of “intensive and responsible efforts” aimed at ending the Israeli military campaign, ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid, and easing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

“To support the success of the current efforts, the movement has shown the necessary flexibility and agreed to release 10 prisoners,” the group stated.

Key issues still under negotiation include the delivery of aid, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and solid guarantees for a long-term ceasefire.

The Israeli government has not yet issued a response to Hamas’ statement.

Earlier, Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Israel had also shown “significant flexibility” in the talks, particularly regarding its military position in the southern Gaza Morag axis, according to an unnamed source.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his administration is “getting very close to a deal” that would establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot publicly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to finalize a deal, calling for an end to hostilities and a permanent truce, as reported by Israel’s Channel 7.

On Tuesday, Trump met Netanyahu for a second time in 24 hours at the White House, where they discussed both the ceasefire and the potential prisoner exchange agreement.

Negotiations between Israeli and Hamas delegations continue in Doha, Qatar, as the war has now claimed the lives of more than 57,000 Palestinians since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

