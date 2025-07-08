Israel Holds 10,800 Palestinians in Detention, Rights Groups Say

West Bank, MINA – Israel is currently detaining 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons, according to a joint statement released Tuesday by Palestinian prisoners’ rights organizations, Anadolu Agency reported.

The groups, the Commission of Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said the figure excludes Palestinians held in Israeli army-run camps. They added that this is the highest number recorded since the second Palestinian Intifada began in 2000.

Among the detainees are 50 women, 450 children, and 629 individuals held without trial or charge under Israel’s policy of administrative detention.

According to the Prisoners’ Media Office, Israeli forces have arrested more than 17,000 Palestinians since October 2023, including 545 women and 1,360 children from Gaza.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, more than 57,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, Palestinian sources report. The continuous bombardment has devastated the enclave, leading to food shortages and disease outbreaks. []

