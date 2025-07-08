SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

EU Commission Finds No Evidence Hamas Stole Aid in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

UNRWA prepares 4,000 humanitarian aid trucks for Gaza. (Quds Press)

Brussels, MINA – The European Commission has confirmed it has no reports or evidence suggesting that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has diverted or stolen humanitarian aid in Gaza, despite recent allegations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels on Monday, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova addressed questions regarding claims that Hamas had misappropriated aid intended for civilians.

“We don’t have any reports of Hamas stealing aid,” she stated, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to the humanitarian principles of independence, neutrality, and impartiality.

Hrncirova described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and emphasized the urgency of utilizing existing humanitarian infrastructure to deliver assistance to starving civilians in the enclave.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and very, very complex,” she said. “Nevertheless, we have a system that is in place. We have an infrastructure on how to deliver aid in Gaza, and this is a system that should immediately be used to help people in Gaza who are starving.”

The EU, she added, continues to rely on established international humanitarian organizations for aid delivery, distancing itself from more controversial initiatives.

“We do not cooperate with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as we believe humanitarian aid must not be privatized, politicized, or used as a tool in conflict,” Hrncirova said.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by Israel and the United States, began operations in the Strip on May 27. However, it has drawn criticism from rights groups and UN officials, who report that hundreds of Palestinians seeking aid at distribution points have been killed in Israeli military attacks over the past two months.

The European Commission also reiterated its call on Israeli authorities to allow unhindered access for aid agencies operating in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid delivery aid theft allegations conflict EU statement European Commission Eva Hrncirova Gaza Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Hamas humanitarian aid Israel July 2025 Mi’raj News UN United States

