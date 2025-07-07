BRICS Call for Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement has expressed its strong approval of the BRICS nations’ recent call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an unconditional, full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory and all occupied Palestinian lands.

In an official statement responding to the final communiqué of the BRICS Summit held in Brazil, Hamas stated, “We welcome the final statement of the BRICS Summit and its call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, and its condemnation of violations of international humanitarian law, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare,” as reported by Palinfo.

Hamas urged BRICS and all nations worldwide to pressure the Israeli government to adhere to international law and cease its aggression and what it termed “genocide against innocent civilians in Gaza.”

The movement also demanded an end to the “criminal blockade” imposed on over two million people.

Leaders from the BRICS nations have issued a forceful call for the complete withdrawal of Israel from Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territories, alongside an immediate and unconditional permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The demand came as part of a joint declaration released during the BRICS leadership summit, which was hosted by Brazil in Rio de Janeiro from July 6–7.

The declaration further underscored that Gaza is an “inseparable part of Palestine,” reiterating the call for a full Israeli withdrawal from the territory and all other occupied Palestinian lands, in addition to a permanent ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with US support, has conducted an offensive in Gaza that many international observers and legal experts have labeled as genocide. This campaign has included mass killings, engineered famine, infrastructure destruction, and forced displacement, flagrantly defying international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice demanding a halt to the actions.

During the recent summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva underscored the critical need to stop ignoring the ongoing “genocide” in Gaza.

“There is absolutely no justification for the terrorist acts committed by Hamas. However, we cannot continue to ignore the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza, the slaughter of innocent civilians, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war,” Lula da Silva stated.

Lula da Silva has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, sparking diplomatic controversy by comparing Israel’s actions in Gaza to the Holocaust. In a February 2024 speech in Rio de Janeiro, he declared, “What the State of Israel is doing is not war, it is genocide, because it is killing women and children.”

As of today, the conflict continues unabated, with the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorating rapidly amidst an ongoing total siege and severe lack of access to food, water, medicine, and shelter. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)