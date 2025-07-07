SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Central Java Encourages Toros Farm to Scale Up Halal Meat Production Across Indonesia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

(Photo: Humas Jateng)

Magelang, MINA – Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen encouraged PT Toros Farm Indonesia to expand its halal meat production nationwide to meet growing demand for certified halal food.

During a visit to the company’s facility in Dukun Subdistrict, Magelang, on Sunday, Gus Yasin emphasized the importance of maintaining strict halal standards from livestock farming to processing and distribution.

“We are collaborating with Bank Indonesia and the Sulaimaniyah Islamic Boarding School to develop halal tourism. I want to ensure that Toros Farm’s production fully complies with halal standards,” he said.

Toros Farm, managed under the Sulaimaniyah Tahfidz Foundation, produces frozen beef, goat, and chicken, and is expanding into value-added products such as halal sausages.

Gus Yasin expressed satisfaction with the company’s progress, noting significant growth compared to two years ago.

“Alhamdulillah, the output today is much greater and better organized,” he said.

He also highlighted the company’s role in empowering local livestock farmers by providing training and guidance on halal practices, helping to improve community livelihoods.

“Toros Farm’s products are halal-certified. I hope this production can grow nationally to provide halal food security for the public,” he emphasized.

Currently, Toros Farm distributes its products widely across Central Java and is preparing to scale operations to the national level. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us