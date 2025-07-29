SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK Explores Renewable Energy Partnership in Central Java, Offers Investments and Scholarships

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi and the British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste, Dominic Jermey, in Jakarta. (Photo: Central Java Provincial Government/MINA)

Jakarta, MINAThe Central Java Provincial Government is in talks with the United Kingdom to explore strategic cooperation in waste-to-energy projects, renewable energy development, food security, education, and cybersecurity.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi and UK Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste Dominic Jermey, following the Central Java Investment Business Forum (CJIBF) in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Ambassador Jermey expressed strong interest in Central Java’s waste management initiatives, citing their potential for conversion into renewable energy through sustainable business models. The UK also proposed support to enhance cybersecurity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing user-friendly e-learning modules integrated with local e-commerce platforms.

In addition, the UK offered postgraduate scholarship programs for provincial civil servants at leading British universities, which include academic training, English language preparation, and research capacity-building.

Jermey noted that the UK is ready to promote Central Java’s investment opportunities at upcoming international business forums and has invited provincial representatives to join high-level business meetings hosted by the British Embassy. A follow-up visit to Semarang is scheduled for October 2025 to finalize potential cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy, agro-industry, food processing, and sustainable tourism.

Governor Luthfi welcomed the proposals, highlighting that waste generation in Central Java ranges from 100 tons per day in smaller districts to over 1,000 tons in major cities such as Semarang and Sol, requiring varied approaches including Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) systems and interregional collaboration.

Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen also called for cooperation in the healthcare sector to address the shortage of medical specialists and expand access to quality healthcare in rural areas. []

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

