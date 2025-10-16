SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Seven New Disasters Hit Indonesia, BNPB Warns of Extreme Weather

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

11 Views ㅤ

BPBD officers, together with the TNI/POLRI and volunteers, successfully extinguished an uncontrolled sugarcane field fire in Dawe District, Kudus Regency, Central Java, since Tuesday night (October 14, 2025). (Photo: Central Java Provincial BPBD)

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported seven new disasters across the country between October 15 and 16, 2025, most triggered by heavy rain, strong winds, and flash floods. At least one person was killed in Bengkulu province.

In Central Java, three districts were hit. In Kudus, fire scorched a hectare of sugarcane fields but caused no casualties. In Purbalingga, strong winds toppled a wall of a four-story building under construction, injuring one person. In Demak, storms damaged 55 houses across five subdistricts, with falling trees worsening the impact.

In East Java’s Blitar district, extreme weather damaged 46 homes, one public facility, and a school, and blocked two roads, affecting 52 families.

In Bengkulu, flash floods swept through Seluma Utara after rivers overflowed. One man died after being carried away by the current while crossing a bridge; his body was later recovered at the river mouth.

Also Read: Extreme Heatwave Hits Indonesia — Here’s What’s Causing It

In Yogyakarta’s Sleman district, severe storms injured nine people, eight requiring hospital care. Damage was reported to six houses, four businesses, and power lines in four villages.

BNPB urged regional governments to strengthen early warning systems and improve preparedness, while calling on the public to remain vigilant during outdoor activities.

“Local governments must reinforce early-warning mechanisms, and the public should stay alert to potential risks during extreme weather,” said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 400 Students in Yogyakarta Suspected of Food Poisoning After Free Meal Program

TagBengkulu Blitar BNPB Central Java Demak disaster early warning Extreme weather flash flood Heavy Rain Indonesia Kudus Purbalingga Sleman strong winds

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Seven New Disasters Hit Indonesia, BNPB Warns of Extreme Weather

  • 15 hours ago
Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh
Articles

Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Strong 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sarmi, Papua

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

President Prabowo to Open the 9th World Peace Forum in Jakarta

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 11:12 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Denies Reports of President Prabowo’s Planned Visit to Israel

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Government Refuses to Issue Visas for Israeli Gymnasts

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 07:10 WIB
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us