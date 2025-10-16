Seven New Disasters Hit Indonesia, BNPB Warns of Extreme Weather

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has reported seven new disasters across the country between October 15 and 16, 2025, most triggered by heavy rain, strong winds, and flash floods. At least one person was killed in Bengkulu province.

In Central Java, three districts were hit. In Kudus, fire scorched a hectare of sugarcane fields but caused no casualties. In Purbalingga, strong winds toppled a wall of a four-story building under construction, injuring one person. In Demak, storms damaged 55 houses across five subdistricts, with falling trees worsening the impact.

In East Java’s Blitar district, extreme weather damaged 46 homes, one public facility, and a school, and blocked two roads, affecting 52 families.

In Bengkulu, flash floods swept through Seluma Utara after rivers overflowed. One man died after being carried away by the current while crossing a bridge; his body was later recovered at the river mouth.

In Yogyakarta’s Sleman district, severe storms injured nine people, eight requiring hospital care. Damage was reported to six houses, four businesses, and power lines in four villages.

BNPB urged regional governments to strengthen early warning systems and improve preparedness, while calling on the public to remain vigilant during outdoor activities.

“Local governments must reinforce early-warning mechanisms, and the public should stay alert to potential risks during extreme weather,” said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari. []

