Peru Seeks Indonesian Halal Certification to Boost Exports

Jakarta, MINA – Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has expressed Peru’s desire to obtain Indonesian halal certification for its products, which she believes will help them access markets across Asia.

“We recognize the rapid development of Indonesia’s halal industry, especially in the areas of food, fashion, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Peru is interested in exploring opportunities for cooperation in this field,” Boluarte said during a speech in Jakarta on Monday.

She made the remarks at the “Unlocking bilateral growth: Strengthening Indonesia-Peru Partnership through CEPA” Indonesia-Peru Business Forum.

Regarding the halal certification, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Chairman Anindya Novyan Bakrie noted that Peru is keen on making Indonesia a central hub for halal product certification and promotion. He believes that Kadin can play a significant role in this process by collaborating with the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH).

“Kadin can be very instrumental because we are cooperating with the halal agency to ensure the training is good and we can work with them,” Anindya said.

According to Anindya, Peru has many products it wants to export to Indonesia that could receive halal certification. “At the very least, for us (Indonesia), we can become the hub for the Latin American halal industry into ASEAN,” he added.

In 2024, Indonesia was Peru’s sixth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching 699.1 million pesos, a 23% increase from 2023.

President Boluarte’s visit to Indonesia coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, who are set to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)